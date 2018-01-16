Young performers stage Snow White in Spalding

Have your say

A cast of around 45 youngsters will be stepping onto the stage at Spalding’s South Holland Centre this Friday and Saturday (January 19 and 20) to perform Snow White.

The actors, aged 4-16 from the Bourne-based Hurst Children’s Theatre Group, have been rehearsing since September for the show.

The group’s director Bryony Hurst, said: “It’s a traditional, fun-filled family pantomime. There’ll be jokes and audience participation.

“Having children performing brings a certain magic and they are all so keen and happy.

“This is our ninth panto. We also perform a summer play.

“The children find that being in the group is a real confidence booster and they make great friendships and bonds.”

The cast is entirely made up of children - except for one special guest - Bryony’s husband Ben is starring as the wicked step-mother’s henchman, a baddie with a heart.

The show is on at 7pm tomorrow and 2pm and 7pm on Saturday.

Tickets are £9.50, (£7.50 for over 60s and under 16s) available from the Box Office on: 01775 764777.

