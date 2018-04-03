Who will be your community hero in this year’s Pride of South Holland Awards?

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

Once again Angela Newton is pleased to sponsor the Community Hero Award for the Pride of South Holland Awards 2018.

She said: “Please let us know who you think should be considered for the Community Hero Award this year. Nominate your neighbour or friend, someone who has gone the extra mile to help you or someone in their hour of need.

“Maybe you know of someone who has quietly helped do some shopping, gardening, giving someone a lift to visit a sick relative or helped with form filling.

“It could also be someone who helps organise a club which enables people to get out and socialise when they would otherwise be stuck behind four walls.”

There are so many volunteers in South Holland who work behind the scenes tirelessly without asking for anything in return, but looking after others and organising help where it is needed.

Angela encourages people to nominate anyone you may have put forward in previous years. If your nominee was not a winner, they could be this year. Nominate them for another chance.

There are so many unsung heroes in South Holland, let us know about people and projects that have made a difference. If you would like to know more please call Jan on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.