Who is your star volunteer?

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

I approached Coun Jack Mclean who was pleased once again to be asked to sponsor the’ Volunteer of the Year Award’ at the annual Pride of South Holland Awards this year.

Jack represents the Spalding St John’s Ward and said: “I chose to sponsor the ‘Volunteer of the Year’ category because I am in awe of these volunteers and the causes they volunteer for. To be able to thank and reward them for their hard work is a privilege.”

There are so many volunteers for different causes and charities in South Holland, sometimes it is difficult to know which charity to help first.

Jack founded the ‘Spotless Spalding’ Litter Picking Group and the Riverside Forum and hasn’t looked back.

He also helped start the local mental health support group ‘Safe Places’. He believes there are ‘personal and social benefits to volunteering that more people could embrace’.

We all know that for these individuals, volunteering often has its own reward for them. It is great to be able to show appreciation and our thanks each year by nominating someone for an award and making sure they have a good chance of winning a prize.

All you need to do is write a story about the person, telling us why you feel they deserve to win an award. Contact Jan on jan@tulip-events.co.uk or call Jan on 07779 895388.