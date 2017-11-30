What’s on (November 30 - December 6)

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days
Thursday
Christmas crafts workshop: 10am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.
iPad workshop: three week course for adults, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.
Christmas wreath workshop: 10.30am, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston.
Whole Lotta Shakin’: tribute, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Theatre: Eleanor Longshanks, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Friday
Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Christmas family bingo: 7pm, Spalding Grammar School.
Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: lecture, Women’s Wit of Restoration Theatre 1660-1720, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.
The Conmitments: and the Motown Sensations, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.,
Mr Charles Dickens: presents a Christmas Carol, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
Saturday
Christmas lights switch on: entertainment, stalls, Spalding town centre.
St Nicholas community fayre: stalls, crafts, Santa, and tomorrow, Church Street, Holbeach.
Christmas tree festival: and Christmas fayre, 10am-3pm, children’s Christmas crafts 10am-noon, Spalding Parish Church of England Day School Choir singing noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.
Christmas coffee morning: 10am-noon, St John’s Church, Weston Hills.
Table top sale: 10am-1pm, Pinchbeck Community Hob and Library (library also open).
St Nicholas Christmas fair: 10am-3pm, Crowland Abbey.
Christmas lights switch on: Santa’s Grotto, funfair, North Street, Crowland.
Christmas fiar: 10am-2pm, St Andrews Church, Billingborough.
Christmas fair: 10am-3pm, All Saints’ Church, Moulton.
Christmas fayre: 2-4pm, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.
Voices Unplugged: learning songs for adults, 2.30pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, 07949 895790.
Live music: TJ Country, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.
Live music: Dave Logan, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Pure vinyl: retro disco Christmas party night 9pm, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.
Christmas event: fun, games, tractors, 8am-5pm, Doubleday, Station Road, Swineshead, 0333 6000 670.
Jumble sale: 2.30-4pm, St Nicholas Hall, The Vista, Spalding.
Cinderella: 2pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.
Sunday
St Barnabas Light Up a Life: service to remember, 3pm, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.
Spalding Ramblers: short walk, start 10.30am, nature reserve, first left off roundabout opposite McDonald’s, Eye Green, 01775 680404.
Peter Pan: ages 6+, 5pm, Crowland Abbey, tickets www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/431270, the abbey or Bridge Hardware.
The Thrillbillies: in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, 01406 362782.
Advent lessons and carols: 6.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.
Peterborough Jazz: Steve Fishwick, Osian Roberts and Alan Barnes Sextet, 7pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, PE1 1QL, 01733 571764.
Tuesday
Christmas tree festival: 10am-noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.
Lincs Music Service: winter concert, youth ensembles, 7pm, St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding.
Arts and Crafts Society: Vic Bearcroft, wildlife pastel painting, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk
Bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Moulton chapel Youth and Community Centre, 01733 210543.
Wednesday
Spalding Folk Club: Winter Wilson, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Stamp Club: egg cup and Christmas social, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB.