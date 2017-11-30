Search

What’s on (November 30 - December 6)

Crowland has its Christmas lights switch on this Saturday (December 2). Photo by Tim Wilson from a previous switch on (SG061214-125TW).
Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days

Thursday

Christmas crafts workshop: 10am, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.

iPad workshop: three week course for adults, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, reserve 01780 722148.

Christmas wreath workshop: 10.30am, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston.

Whole Lotta Shakin’: tribute, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Theatre: Eleanor Longshanks, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Friday

Film: Murder on the Orient Express, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Christmas family bingo: 7pm, Spalding Grammar School.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: lecture, Women’s Wit of Restoration Theatre 1660-1720, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.

The Conmitments: and the Motown Sensations, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.,

Mr Charles Dickens: presents a Christmas Carol, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Saturday

Christmas lights switch on: entertainment, stalls, Spalding town centre.

St Nicholas community fayre: stalls, crafts, Santa, and tomorrow, Church Street, Holbeach.

Christmas tree festival: and Christmas fayre, 10am-3pm, children’s Christmas crafts 10am-noon, Spalding Parish Church of England Day School Choir singing noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Christmas coffee morning: 10am-noon, St John’s Church, Weston Hills.

Table top sale: 10am-1pm, Pinchbeck Community Hob and Library (library also open).

St Nicholas Christmas fair: 10am-3pm, Crowland Abbey.

Christmas lights switch on: Santa’s Grotto, funfair, North Street, Crowland.

Christmas fiar: 10am-2pm, St Andrews Church, Billingborough.

Christmas fair: 10am-3pm, All Saints’ Church, Moulton.

Christmas fayre: 2-4pm, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Voices Unplugged: learning songs for adults, 2.30pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, 07949 895790.

Live music: TJ Country, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Live music: Dave Logan, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Pure vinyl: retro disco Christmas party night 9pm, The Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Christmas event: fun, games, tractors, 8am-5pm, Doubleday, Station Road, Swineshead, 0333 6000 670.

Jumble sale: 2.30-4pm, St Nicholas Hall, The Vista, Spalding.

Cinderella: 2pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Sunday

St Barnabas Light Up a Life: service to remember, 3pm, St John’s Church, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding.

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Spalding Ramblers: short walk, start 10.30am, nature reserve, first left off roundabout opposite McDonald’s, Eye Green, 01775 680404.

Peter Pan: ages 6+, 5pm, Crowland Abbey, tickets www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/431270, the abbey or Bridge Hardware.

The Thrillbillies: in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, 01406 362782.

Advent lessons and carols: 6.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Peterborough Jazz: Steve Fishwick, Osian Roberts and Alan Barnes Sextet, 7pm, Great Northern Hotel, Peterborough, PE1 1QL, 01733 571764.

Tuesday

Christmas tree festival: 10am-noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Lincs Music Service: winter concert, youth ensembles, 7pm, St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding.

Arts and Crafts Society: Vic Bearcroft, wildlife pastel painting, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk

Bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Moulton chapel Youth and Community Centre, 01733 210543.

Wednesday

Spalding Folk Club: Winter Wilson, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Stamp Club: egg cup and Christmas social, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB.