What’s on (May 3-9)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Spalding Arts and Crafts: Annual Exhibition, 10.30am-4pm, Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall, (weds-Sunday) until May 30.

Scarecrow Festival: Moulton Chapel (until Monday), 07793 782617.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Bartholomews, West Pinchbeck, 01775 766881/640271.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Laurence, Surfleet, 01775 680746.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Pinchbeck, 01775 640213.

Flower Festival: until Monday St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding, 01775 722772/723198.

Flower Festival: until Monday, All Saints, Moulton, 01406 370657.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St James, Moulton Chapel, 01406 380561.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Long Sutton, 07411 229926.

Flower Festival: until Monday, All Saints, Holbeach, 01406 424989.

Flower Festival: until Monday, Gosberton Methodist, 01775 840441.

Flower Festival: until Sunday, St Mary and the Holy Rood, Donington, 01775 821515/820248.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s Sutterton, 01205 460590.

Flower Festival: until Monday, Moulton Chapel Methodist, 01406 381429.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Peter and St Paul’s, Gosberton, 01775 841585.

Film: Walk Like a Panther, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

FRIDAY

Flower Festival: until Tuesday, St Paul’s, Fulney, 01775 724987.

Flower Festival: until Monday, Fleet Baptist Church, 01406 424556.

Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Weston, 01406 825579.

Woody Pines: Music, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

SATURDAY

Flower Festival: until Monday, Church of St John the Evangelist, Weston Hills, 01775 766907.

Bank Holiday Bonanza: Baytree Garden Centre, until Monday, TV chef Ben Bartlett, Knights of Skirbeck, bouncy castle, owl demonstrations and more.

Tulipfest: Springfields Festival Gardens, until Monday.

Live music: Long Sutton RBL, 8.30pm, Ricky Martin, 01406 362076.

John Barker: professional trumpeter, 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck. Tickets £10 from www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Pavanotti in concert: noon, St James Church, Moulton Chapel, free.

Film: Ready Player One, 2pm and 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Concert: Manchester Camerata: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

SUNDAY

Moulton Chapel Tuliptime Parade: 2.45pm from Woodgate Farm, and Scarecrow Festival (until Monday), 07793 782617.

Dawn Chorus Walks: Frampton Marsh RSPB, 5am and 7.30am. book on 01205 724678.

Jay live: 7pm, Parkside, Long Sutton.

Stamford Pottery Market: and tomorrow, 10am-4.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre.

Bingo: Long Sutton RBL, 7.30pm, 01406 362076.

Gift and Craft Fair: Moulton Windmill, 10am-4pm, 01406 370795.

Paddington: the famous bear will be at Nene Valley Railway Station at Wansford throughout the day, 01780 784444.

Royal Opera House Live: Manon, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

MONDAY

Flower Festival (craft fair): 10am-4pm, Crowland Abbey, 01733 210429.

Fenland Aero Club: Bank Holiday Monday Fly-in, 10am, 01406 540330.

Car boot: Swineshead Roundabout, 8am-noon, 07766 588638.

Pole dancing open day: 2-3.30pm, Spalding School of Dance, Rangell Gate, Spalding.

TUESDAY

Film: Ready Player One, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

PAVANOTTIWEDNESDAY

Heads South: Latin Jazz Quintet, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.