What’s on (May 3-9)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:
THURSDAY
Spalding Arts and Crafts: Annual Exhibition, 10.30am-4pm, Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall, (weds-Sunday) until May 30.
Scarecrow Festival: Moulton Chapel (until Monday), 07793 782617.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Bartholomews, West Pinchbeck, 01775 766881/640271.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Laurence, Surfleet, 01775 680746.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Pinchbeck, 01775 640213.
Flower Festival: until Monday St Mary and St Nicolas, Spalding, 01775 722772/723198.
Flower Festival: until Monday, All Saints, Moulton, 01406 370657.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St James, Moulton Chapel, 01406 380561.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Long Sutton, 07411 229926.
Flower Festival: until Monday, All Saints, Holbeach, 01406 424989.
Flower Festival: until Monday, Gosberton Methodist, 01775 840441.
Flower Festival: until Sunday, St Mary and the Holy Rood, Donington, 01775 821515/820248.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s Sutterton, 01205 460590.
Flower Festival: until Monday, Moulton Chapel Methodist, 01406 381429.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Peter and St Paul’s, Gosberton, 01775 841585.
Film: Walk Like a Panther, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
FRIDAY
Flower Festival: until Tuesday, St Paul’s, Fulney, 01775 724987.
Flower Festival: until Monday, Fleet Baptist Church, 01406 424556.
Flower Festival: until Monday, St Mary’s, Weston, 01406 825579.
Woody Pines: Music, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
SATURDAY
Flower Festival: until Monday, Church of St John the Evangelist, Weston Hills, 01775 766907.
Bank Holiday Bonanza: Baytree Garden Centre, until Monday, TV chef Ben Bartlett, Knights of Skirbeck, bouncy castle, owl demonstrations and more.
Tulipfest: Springfields Festival Gardens, until Monday.
Live music: Long Sutton RBL, 8.30pm, Ricky Martin, 01406 362076.
John Barker: professional trumpeter, 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck. Tickets £10 from www.southhollandcentre.co.uk
Pavanotti in concert: noon, St James Church, Moulton Chapel, free.
Film: Ready Player One, 2pm and 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Concert: Manchester Camerata: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.
SUNDAY
Moulton Chapel Tuliptime Parade: 2.45pm from Woodgate Farm, and Scarecrow Festival (until Monday), 07793 782617.
Dawn Chorus Walks: Frampton Marsh RSPB, 5am and 7.30am. book on 01205 724678.
Jay live: 7pm, Parkside, Long Sutton.
Stamford Pottery Market: and tomorrow, 10am-4.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre.
Bingo: Long Sutton RBL, 7.30pm, 01406 362076.
Gift and Craft Fair: Moulton Windmill, 10am-4pm, 01406 370795.
Paddington: the famous bear will be at Nene Valley Railway Station at Wansford throughout the day, 01780 784444.
Royal Opera House Live: Manon, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
MONDAY
Flower Festival (craft fair): 10am-4pm, Crowland Abbey, 01733 210429.
Fenland Aero Club: Bank Holiday Monday Fly-in, 10am, 01406 540330.
Car boot: Swineshead Roundabout, 8am-noon, 07766 588638.
Pole dancing open day: 2-3.30pm, Spalding School of Dance, Rangell Gate, Spalding.
TUESDAY
Film: Ready Player One, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.
PAVANOTTIWEDNESDAY
Heads South: Latin Jazz Quintet, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.