What’s on (March 28-April 4)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this Easter
THURSDAY
Spalding Photographic Society: Annual exhibition of prints, 10.30am-4pm, until Saturday, The Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall.
SOS Fashion Show: 7-7.30pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach.
Wild Things Easter egg hunt: 9.30am-4.00pm (3pm last entry), until April 15, RSPB Frampton Marsh.
Wonder Circus: presents Magic and Unicorns, various times, until April 2, Baytree Garden Centre, 07719 877422.
Bookstart Bear Adventure: Easter term-time, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.
The Lock-In ‘Folk Fairy Tale’: 7.30pm, The Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough.
Dancing Queen: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.
The WORD theatre: 8.00pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, Lincoln, 01522 519 999.
Film: Early Man 2pm, Finding Your Feet 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
FRIDAY
Fenland Aero Club: Quiz nights, from 7pm, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns.
National Garden Scheme: 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, Grantham.
Alice In Wonderland: until April 7, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, 01522 519 999.
Good Friday Service: 2pm and 8pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.
Macmillan Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, inside Ayscoughfee Hall if poor weather.
Easter Antique Fair: various times, East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough.
South Lincolnshire Strollers: 10.20am, Rippingale, 01529 497791.
Fundraising Event: 10am-1pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.
Voodoo, The Circus of Horrors: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.
Good Friday Processions: 10am, St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church and St Mary Nicolas Parish Church.
SATURDAY
Easter Coffee Morning: 10am-noon, Methodist Church, Moulton Chapel.
Easter Egg-Stravaganza: 10am-4pm, The Barn Craft Village, Long Sutton, 07397539107.
80’s Party Night: 7.30pm, The Cresset Ltd, Rightwell, Bretton, Peterborough.
The Illegal Eagles: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.
Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
Music: by Dave Cass, 8.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.
SUNDAY
RAF Exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, until September 30, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 01529 488490.
Buddy Holly, A Legend Reborn: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.
New York Car Boot Sale: 8am-12.00pm, Sunday 1 and then every Sunday from Sunday 22, on the B1192 main road.
Easter Sunday Service: 9.30am, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.
Easter Egg Hunt: 10am-3pm, small charge, Moulton Windmill.
MONDAY
Car Boots Sale: 8.00am-12.00pm, Bicker Bar, Swineshead Roundabout, Mammoth Charity, 07766 588638.
Heritage Attractions: Cemetery trail, 2pm, Holbeach Cemetery.
Windmill: tours until 3pm, 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill.
TUESDAY
Heritage Attractions: Heritage Crafts Open Day, 10am-4.00pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Spalding.
Heritage Attractions: Special open day at Crowland Abbey, 11am-3pm,
Birds For Kids: sessions at 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, 01205 724678.
Film: Early Man 11am (relaxed), The Shape of Water 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.
General Meeting: guest speaker Barry Meade, entry £2, 1.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton.
Demonstration: Still Life in oils, Jerome Hunt, entry £2.50 for members, £4.50 for guests, 7.30pm-9.30pm (doors open at 7.00pm), Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, Spalding.
WEDNESDAY
Heritage Attractions: 19th century experience, 10am-2pm, Chain Bridge Forge, Spalding.
Pete Coe: 8pm, South Holland Centre, the Spalding Folk Club in the Lounge Bar.
The Amazing Bubble Man: presents Art, Magic, Science and Bubbles, 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.
Stamp Club: Auction in the Afternoon, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Spalding, 01406 365458.
Lavender Hill Mob: 6.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.
Macbeth, live screening: 7.15pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate 01522 519999.
Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.