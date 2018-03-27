What’s on (March 28-April 4)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this Easter

THURSDAY

Spalding Photographic Society: Annual exhibition of prints, 10.30am-4pm, until Saturday, The Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall.

SOS Fashion Show: 7-7.30pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach.

Wild Things Easter egg hunt: 9.30am-4.00pm (3pm last entry), until April 15, RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Wonder Circus: presents Magic and Unicorns, various times, until April 2, Baytree Garden Centre, 07719 877422.

Bookstart Bear Adventure: Easter term-time, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.

The Lock-In ‘Folk Fairy Tale’: 7.30pm, The Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough.

Dancing Queen: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

The WORD theatre: 8.00pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, Lincoln, 01522 519 999.

Film: Early Man 2pm, Finding Your Feet 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

FRIDAY

Fenland Aero Club: Quiz nights, from 7pm, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns.

National Garden Scheme: 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, Grantham.

Alice In Wonderland: until April 7, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, 01522 519 999.

Good Friday Service: 2pm and 8pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Macmillan Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, inside Ayscoughfee Hall if poor weather.

Easter Antique Fair: various times, East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough.

South Lincolnshire Strollers: 10.20am, Rippingale, 01529 497791.

Fundraising Event: 10am-1pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Voodoo, The Circus of Horrors: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Good Friday Processions: 10am, St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church and St Mary Nicolas Parish Church.

SATURDAY

Easter Coffee Morning: 10am-noon, Methodist Church, Moulton Chapel.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza: 10am-4pm, The Barn Craft Village, Long Sutton, 07397539107.

80’s Party Night: 7.30pm, The Cresset Ltd, Rightwell, Bretton, Peterborough.

The Illegal Eagles: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

Music: by Dave Cass, 8.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.

SUNDAY

RAF Exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, until September 30, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 01529 488490.

Buddy Holly, A Legend Reborn: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

New York Car Boot Sale: 8am-12.00pm, Sunday 1 and then every Sunday from Sunday 22, on the B1192 main road.

Easter Sunday Service: 9.30am, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10am-3pm, small charge, Moulton Windmill.

MONDAY

Car Boots Sale: 8.00am-12.00pm, Bicker Bar, Swineshead Roundabout, Mammoth Charity, 07766 588638.

Heritage Attractions: Cemetery trail, 2pm, Holbeach Cemetery.

Windmill: tours until 3pm, 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill.

TUESDAY

Heritage Attractions: Heritage Crafts Open Day, 10am-4.00pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Spalding.

Heritage Attractions: Special open day at Crowland Abbey, 11am-3pm,

Birds For Kids: sessions at 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, 01205 724678.

Film: Early Man 11am (relaxed), The Shape of Water 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

General Meeting: guest speaker Barry Meade, entry £2, 1.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton.

Demonstration: Still Life in oils, Jerome Hunt, entry £2.50 for members, £4.50 for guests, 7.30pm-9.30pm (doors open at 7.00pm), Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, Spalding.

WEDNESDAY

Heritage Attractions: 19th century experience, 10am-2pm, Chain Bridge Forge, Spalding.

Pete Coe: 8pm, South Holland Centre, the Spalding Folk Club in the Lounge Bar.

The Amazing Bubble Man: presents Art, Magic, Science and Bubbles, 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.

Stamp Club: Auction in the Afternoon, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Spalding, 01406 365458.

Lavender Hill Mob: 6.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Macbeth, live screening: 7.15pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate 01522 519999.

Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.