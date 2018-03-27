What’s on (March 28-April 4)

The Chain Bridge Forge in Spalding is just one of our heritage attractions open over the Easter break.
The Chain Bridge Forge in Spalding is just one of our heritage attractions open over the Easter break.
0
Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland this Easter

THURSDAY

Spalding Photographic Society: Annual exhibition of prints, 10.30am-4pm, until Saturday, The Geest Gallery, Ayscoughfee Hall.

SOS Fashion Show: 7-7.30pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach.

Wild Things Easter egg hunt: 9.30am-4.00pm (3pm last entry), until April 15, RSPB Frampton Marsh.

Wonder Circus: presents Magic and Unicorns, various times, until April 2, Baytree Garden Centre, 07719 877422.

Bookstart Bear Adventure: Easter term-time, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.

The Lock-In ‘Folk Fairy Tale’: 7.30pm, The Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough.

Dancing Queen: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

The WORD theatre: 8.00pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, Lincoln, 01522 519 999.

Film: Early Man 2pm, Finding Your Feet 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777. 

FRIDAY

Fenland Aero Club: Quiz nights, from 7pm, Fenland Airfield, Holbeach St Johns.

National Garden Scheme: 11am-4pm, Easton Walled Gardens, Grantham.

Alice In Wonderland: until April 7, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate, 01522 519 999.

Good Friday Service: 2pm and 8pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Macmillan Easter Egg Hunt: 11am-3pm, Ayscoughfee Gardens, inside Ayscoughfee Hall if poor weather.

Easter Antique Fair: various times, East of England Showground, Oundle Road, Alwalton, Peterborough.

South Lincolnshire Strollers: 10.20am, Rippingale, 01529 497791.

Fundraising Event: 10am-1pm, Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Voodoo, The Circus of Horrors: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Good Friday Processions: 10am, St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church and St Mary Nicolas Parish Church. 

SATURDAY

Easter Coffee Morning: 10am-noon, Methodist Church, Moulton Chapel.

Easter Egg-Stravaganza: 10am-4pm, The Barn Craft Village, Long Sutton, 07397539107.

80’s Party Night: 7.30pm, The Cresset Ltd, Rightwell, Bretton, Peterborough.

The Illegal Eagles: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

Music: by Dave Cass, 8.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.  

SUNDAY

RAF Exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, until September 30, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 01529 488490.

Buddy Holly, A Legend Reborn: 7.30pm, The Embassy Theatre, Grand Parade, Skegness, 01507 613100.

New York Car Boot Sale: 8am-12.00pm, Sunday 1 and then every Sunday from Sunday 22, on the B1192 main road.

Easter Sunday Service: 9.30am, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton, Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.

Easter Egg Hunt: 10am-3pm, small charge, Moulton Windmill. 

MONDAY

Car Boots Sale: 8.00am-12.00pm, Bicker Bar, Swineshead Roundabout, Mammoth Charity, 07766 588638.

Heritage Attractions: Cemetery trail, 2pm, Holbeach Cemetery.

Windmill: tours until 3pm, 10am-4pm, Moulton Windmill. 

TUESDAY

Heritage Attractions: Heritage Crafts Open Day, 10am-4.00pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Spalding.

Heritage Attractions: Special open day at Crowland Abbey, 11am-3pm,

Birds For Kids: sessions at 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, 01205 724678.

Film: Early Man 11am (relaxed), The Shape of Water 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.

General Meeting: guest speaker Barry Meade, entry £2, 1.30pm, Market House, Long Sutton.

Demonstration: Still Life in oils, Jerome Hunt, entry £2.50 for members, £4.50 for guests, 7.30pm-9.30pm (doors open at 7.00pm), Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, Spalding.  

WEDNESDAY

Heritage Attractions: 19th century experience, 10am-2pm, Chain Bridge Forge, Spalding.

Pete Coe: 8pm, South Holland Centre, the Spalding Folk Club in the Lounge Bar.

The Amazing Bubble Man: presents Art, Magic, Science and Bubbles, 2pm, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre.

Stamp Club: Auction in the Afternoon, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Spalding, 01406 365458.

Lavender Hill Mob: 6.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Macbeth, live screening: 7.15pm, New Theatre Royal Lincoln Clasketgate 01522 519999.

Film: Early Man 2pm, The Shape of Water 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, 01775 764777.