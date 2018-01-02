What’s on (January 4-10)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days
THURSDAY
Cafe Language Club: Free English classes, 7.15pm-8.45pm, Vista Hall, Spalding, 07535 503780.
Beginners line dance classes: with Ann, 7-8pm, Spalding School of Dance, Rangell Road, Spalding, 07766 762624.
Film: Paddington 2, 2pm and 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Rapunzel: A Tangled Tale, the Pantomime Adventure of a Lifetime, 6.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, until Sunday, 01780 763203.
Dunsinane: Live performance, 7.30pm, The Knights’ Chamber, Peterborough Cathedral Precincts, Peterborough, until Saturday. www.masktheatre.co.uk
FRIDAY
South Lincolnshire Strollers: 10.20am, Greatford, park on the road near the pub, 01529 497791
Film: Paddington 2, 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Justice League 3D, 8pm, South Holland Cenre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Ballroom Music and Dance: New Year traditional dance a la France, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre.
SATURDAY
Live music: 8.30pm, Johnny Lodge, Long Sutton RBL. 01406 362076.
Airships over Lincolnshire...Lighter than air: Exhibition, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 10am-4pm, today and tomorrow.
Limehouse Lizzy: A tribute to Thin Lizzy, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.
Cat show: 12.30pm-4.30pm, Tydd St Giles Community Centre, Tydd St Giles, for exotic shorthairs, 01945 780027.
Film: Paddington 2, 11am and 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Justice League, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
SUNDAY
Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL. 01406 362076.
Film: Paddington 2, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
MONDAY
French lessons: 7-9pm, (refreshers elementary), South Holland Centre, Spalding
Aerial dance fitness: 5-6.30pm, (for 8-16 year olds) South Holland Centre, Spalding.
Walking for health: 10.30am, meet at the South Holland Centre, Spalding.
New Tricks Acoustic Ensemble: Music sessions for mature adults, 10.30am, South Holland Centre, Spalding. Every Monday until January 29.
Film: Paddington 2, 4.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Breathe, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
TUESDAY
Aerial dance fitness: 6.45-8.15pm, (for adults) South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Breathe, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Paddington 2, 5.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
WEDNESDAY
Build an arts festival from scratch: 4.30-6pm, (for 11 to 25 year olds), South Holland Centre, Spalding, every week until April, 01775 764777.
French lessons: 7-9pm, (intermediate), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Beginners line dance classes: with Ann, 9.30-10.30am, and improvers’ class 10.30am-noon, Spalding School of Dance, Rangell Road, Spalding, 07766 762624.
Film: Paddington 2, 4.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.
Film: Breathe, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.