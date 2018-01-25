What’s on (January 25-31)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Film: The Florida Project, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, no under 18s, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Fenland Natural Health: looking at seasonal disorders, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall.

Pinchbeck Photographic Group: Adrian Stone with ‘The art of judging’ to include group work and discussion about how a judge should arrive at his decision when marking prints and images, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Primary School.

Austen the Musical: 11.30am, 7pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

The Snow Queen: ballet, 7pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

FRIDAY

Film: My Little Pony, The Movie, 4.30pm; Molly’s Game, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Hot lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Gentlemen’s Society lecture: Emanuel Mendes da Costa (1717-1791), an early member of the Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.

SATURDAY

Live music: Rick Roberts, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Act II: open afternoon to discover future plans, meet staff and discover the 13 year history of the theatre company, 2-4pm, Welland Business park, Clay Lake, Spalding, PE12 6BL, 01775 766921.

Film: My Little Pony, The Movie, 2pm; Molly’s Game, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Table top sale: 3rd Holbeach Town Scout Group, 10am-1pm, Holbeach Community Centre, Damgate Road.

Sweet soul music: live Northern Soul music and dancing with The Soft Tone Needles, 7.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, book 07590 928907.

Frankie’s Guys: celebration of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Stamford Chamber Orchestra: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

At home with the Tudors: travel back in time to the 1500s, part of Peterborough Cathedral’s Katharine of Aragon Festival, and tomorrow, 10am-5pm (last entry 4pm), Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

SUNDAY

Spalding Ramblers: short walk Donington, meet for 10.30am start Market Place, High Street, Donington, 014063 371951.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Table top sale: 10am-1pm, Holbeach Community Centre.

Tudor walk: explore Peterborough’s historic city centre, 2pm from Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

Conservation live: behinds the scenes conservation work, 11am-1pm, Wisbech and Fenland Museum, PE13 1ES.

MONDAY

Film: Battle of the Sexes, 2pm; Molly’s Game, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Fenland Americana and Blues: hosted by Both Barrels, Showcases plus Acoustic and Electric Jams 8pm, Punchbowl, Spalding.

Peterborough in the Great War: stories of servicemen who passed through the city’s East Station, 7.30pm, Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

TUESDAY

Film: Battle of the Sexes, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Meditation: and mindfulness in daily life, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

WEDNESDAY

Light lunch: and talk by David Turner on ‘Old Spalding’, noon, St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding.

Film: Battle of the Sexes, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Fairport Convention: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.