What’s on (January 18-24)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

THURSDAY

Spalding Folk Club: singaround, 8pm, Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding.

Cafe language club: English class, 7.15pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.

TOMORROW

Snow White: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Quiz: 7pm, Spalding Grammar School.

Jumble sale: 9am-noon, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

South Lincs Strollers: Newton/Dembleby walk, meet 10.20am, Red Lion pub, Newton, 01529 497791.

Bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall.

SATURDAY

Motorbike Show: and tomorrow, Gary and William Dunlop, Barry Sheene display, 10am, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, www.springfieldsevents.co.uk/bikeshow

Live music: Dreambells, 8.30pm, Long Sutton Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.

Snow White: 2pm, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Spalding Folk Club concert: Miranda Sykes, 8pm, Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding, book 01406 425506.

Bootleg Abba: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Rest: exhibition until April 15 bringing to life stories of servicemen who signed visitors’ books at Peterborough Railway Station during 1916 and 1917, 10am-5pm, and Bronze Age metalwork workshop, 10am-1pm, Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

SUNDAY

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: Museum, open day 2-5pm, optional introductory talk 2.15pm, Broad Street, Spalding.

Fen Arch Day: find out about archaeological finds, talks, object handling 11am-1pm, Wisbech and Fenland Museum, Wisbech, 01945 583817.

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton Royal British Legion, 01406 362076.

MONDAY

Film: Blade Runner 2049, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

TUESDAY

Film: The Florida Project, 2pm, Blade Runner 2049 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Stamp Club: auction, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.

WEDNESDAY

Cezanne: Portraits of a Life, exhibition on screen, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Florida Project 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.