What’s on (January 11-17)

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days.

THURSDAY

National Theatre Live: The Young Marx, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Breathe, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Get crafty: Introduction to patchwork, 10am-12.30pm (for adults aged 19 plus), South Holland Centre, Spalding. Book on 01780 722148.

Vibe: youth choir, 5.30-7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. Book on 01775 841750.

Aladdin: 7.30pm, Deepings Methodist Church, Deeping St James, (and Saturday 2.30pm and 7.30pm). 01778 346157.

Dunsinane: 7.30pm (until Saturday), The Knights’ Chamber, Peterborough Cathedral Precincts, Peterborough, www.masktheatre.co.uk

Tune session with Spalding Folk Club: 8pm, Lincoln Arms, free.

Adult panto: Sinbad the Seaman, 8pm (and tomorrow), Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

FRIDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi (3D), 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

The Tower of London: Talk by Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School, Priory Road, Spalding, £2.50 per person.

Handful of Harmonies: 1.30-3pm, weekly singing sessions for ladies, Bromley Memorial Hall, Bourne Road, Pode Hole, Spalding, 07545 979675.

Whittlesey Straw Bear Festival: (until Sunday), morris dancing, straw bear procession, music sessions and more. For full details of events and locations see: www.strawbear.org.uk.

SATURDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Music: Treble Nine Roadshow, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Exhibition: Airships over Lincolnshire...Lighter than Air: 10am until 4pm (and tomorrow), Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, near Sleaford. Free. Open every weekend until March 25.

Boxwood & Brass: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

SUNDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Spalding Ramblers: Christmas Meal, 01775 725531.

Museum tours: Wisbech and Fenland Museum, 11am-1pm, 01945 583817.

MONDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Aerial dance fitness: 5pm-6.30pm (for 8-16 year olds), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

New Tricks: Acoustic ensemble music sessions, 10.30am-12.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

French lessons: (elementary), 7-9pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. Book on 07523 636131.

Dance to the Music: Kristina Rihanoff and Christopher Maloney, 7.30pm, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange. 01553 764864

TUESDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Aerial dance fitness: 6.45pm-8.15pm (for adults), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Rigoletto: Live screening from the Royal Opera House, 7.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

WEDNESDAY

Film: Star Wars: The Last Jedi, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Build an Arts Festival From Scratch: 4.30pm-6pm, weekly sessions for 11-25 year-olds, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

French lessons: (intermediate), 7-9pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding. Book on 07523 636131.

Spalding Photographic Society: Presentation by David and Judy Hodgson on their travels in Borneo, Cuba and Kenya, 7.30pm, Castle Outdoor Bowls Club Pavilion, Albion Street, Spalding. Non-members welcome. £2.

Theatre talk: Leon McCarron, The Land Beyond: A Thousand Miles on Foot through the Heart of the Middle East: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.