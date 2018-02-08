What’s on (February 8-14)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

THURSDAY

The Railsplitters: bluegrass, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Bourne Motor Racing Club: talk by Chris Alford of Chris Alford Racing, 8pm (doors 7pm), Bourne Corn Exchange.

Holbeach Horticultural Society: Jackie Bennett talk, ‘A writer’s garden’, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Spalding Road, Holbeach, 07791 688213, www.holbeachhorticultural.co.uk

Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding.

FRIDAY

Film: Darkest Hour, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society lecture: ‘Length measurement, more than a piece of string’ with Dr Andrew Yacoot of National Physical Laboratory, 7.30pm, Spalding Grammar School.

Clairvoyant: Christine Malkin, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

Lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Circus Mondao: until February 18, various times, Swineshead, PE30 2AN, 07722 791777.

Graham Fellows: ‘Completely out of character’, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

SATURDAY

Film: Ferdinand 2pm, Darkest Hour 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Quiz: teams 4 or 6, supper, 6.30pm, St Paul’s Church, Low Fulney, 01775 722817.

Jungle Book: until February 18, various times, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01775 680760, www.baytreetheatre.co.uk

Snowdrop walk: 11am-3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Whaplode.

Valentine’s/pancake coffee morning: stalls, 10am-12.30pm, Moulton Chapel Methodist Church.

Live music: Dave Logan, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Coffee morning: 10am-11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church.

Lovebirds activity trail: ages 4-12, throughout the school holiday, RSPB Frampton Marsh Reserve, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Simply 60s: live music and dancing, 7.30pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 761313.

The Acoustic Strawbs: 8pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

The ELO Experience: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Ruby Turner: 7.45pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

SUNDAY

Snowdrop walk: 11am-3.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Whaplode.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Spalding Ramblers: short walk Folkingham, meet Market Square for 10.30am start, 07921 870547.

Aspects of Love: Valentine’s themed hits with Rutland Big Band and singers, 3pm, Priory Church, Deeping St James, PE6 8NP, 01778 343860.

Pop Divas: 6pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Joe Brown: King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Chris Ingham Quartet: playing the jazz of Dudley Moore, 7pm, Peterborough Jazz Club, 7.30pm, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough.

Dance to the Music: Kristina Rihanoff, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

MONDAY

Lenten course: ‘Seven Deadly Sins, Seven Lively Virtues’, presented by Bishop Robert Barron, 7.30pm, Holy Trinity RC Church, Foxes Lowe Road, Holbeach, PE12 7PA, register 01406 423034.

Film: Ferdinand 2pm, Darkest Hour 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Archaeology Adventurers Club: all day, until Friday, hands-on, Flag Fen, Peterborough, 01733 864663.

Judy and Liza: production featuring favourite hits, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

TUESDAY

A Sting in the Tale: sing-along with Ish to his fun stories and parables, 7pm, Lighthouse Church, Haverfield Road, Spalding, PE11 2XP (not a children’s event).

Pancake drop in: 10.30am-2pm, Sutton St James Baptist Church, 07501 123183.

Coffee/pancake morning: 10am-noon, 2 Poachers Gate, Pinchbeck.

Dance workshop: ‘Move to the movies’, 1-3pm, or 4-6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: Darkest Hour 2pm, Ferdinand 5.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Meditation and mindfulness: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Don’t Dribble on the Dragon: theatre, 2.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

WEDNESDAY

Birds for kids: identifying birds, 11am, 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh Reserve, PE20 1AY, book 01205 724678.

Film: Ferdinand 11am (relaxed), 2pm, Darkest Hour 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

○ The information in this column is supplied to us, please ring the organisers where possible to confirm the event before setting out on your journey.