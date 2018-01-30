What’s on (February 1-7)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Anthony Strong: and his five piece band, jazz, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777

Johnny Cash Story: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Live music: Chantel McGregor, supported by Ash Wilson, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

FRIDAY

Film: The Greatest Showman, 2pm, Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle 3D 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 7654777.

Funhouse Comedy Club: comedy night with Andrew Bird, Duncan Oakley and Pete Teckman, MC Scott Bennett, 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Autism: A human story, 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

South Lincs Strollers: South Rauceby walk, meet 10.20am at Bustard Inn, rub on right through South Rauceby, 01529 497791.

Richard Digance: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

SATURDAY

Live music: Clayton, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Film: Jumanji Welcome to the Jungle 2pm, The Greatest Showman 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 7654777.

Lunches: Whaplode Drove Village Hall.

Traveling Wilburys Experience: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Airships over Lincolnshire: history of military and civilian balloons and airships, 10am-4pm, weekends only until March 25, Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, 01529 488490.

Kathryn Stott Classical Season: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Steptoe and Son: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

SUNDAY

Quiz: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Jimmy Osmond: Moon River and Me, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

MONDAY

Film: The Greatest Showman 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 7654777.

The Ghost’s Touch: and tomorrow, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough.

First World War in 100 objects: 7.30pm, Peterborough Museum, 01733 864663.

TUESDAY

Bingo: doors open 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Youth and Community Centre.

U3A Sutton Bridge: guest speaker Marilyn Horner from Great Ormond Street children’s charity, 2pm, Market House, Long Sutton, www.u3asites.org.uk/suttonbridge/home

Spalding Arts and Crafts: Peter Wood painting a cafe street scene using acrylics, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, www.saacs.org.uk

Meditation and mindfulness: 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Film: The Greatest Showman 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 7654777.

WEDNESDAY

ROH Opera: Tosca, 7.15pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Spalding and District Stamp Club: ‘J is for’ and monthly competition, 2pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet.