What’s on (December 7-13)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

THURSDAY

Beauty and the Beast: and tomorrow 10.30am, 1.30pm, 7pm, and Saturday 11am, 2pm, 7pm, Bourne Corn Exchange, PE10 9EF, 01476 406158.

Pinchbeck Photographic Group: digital monochrome images, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck primary School, Fennell Road.

Christmas fayre:10am-noon, Chappell Centre, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding.

Cafe language club: English class, 7.15pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.

Creative flower workshop: 2pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07767 091980.

Sleeping Beauty: until January 7, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

FRIDAY

Christmas lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church, 01406 362746.

South Lincs Strollers: walk Folkingham, meet 10.20am village square, 01529 497791.

Ceilidh: Jimmy Allen Big Band, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.

Dance/easy listening: with Dave Logan and Pat Campbell, 7.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

Clairvoyant: Chris Jacobs, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

SATURDAY

Aladdin: Polka Dot Pantomines, until December 31, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: until December 30, Baytree Garden Centre, 01775 680760.

Handel’s Messiah: presented by South Holland Singers with Lincolnshire Chamber Orchestra, 7.30pm, St Mary and St Nicolas Church, Spalding, tickets Bookmark (Spalding), Flower Basket (Holbeach) or on door.

St Nicholas bazaar: 2pm, Lutton Village Hall.

Cantiones Renovatae: early music with Lincolnshire connections arranged by Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, 7.30pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding, tickets 01775 764777.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco party night, 9pm, Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Christmas fayre: and Christmas tree festival, 10am-3pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Christmas fayre: 10am-3pm, Donington Church.

Christmas tree festival: 11am-4pm, until December 23, mulled wine/mince pie weekend today and tomorrow, St Mary’s Church, Weston.

Christmas tree festival: 11am-4pm, and tomorrow (1-4pm), Kirton Parish Church.

Christmas songs: join SADOS to sing Christmas songs, 12.30-2pm, Spalding Market Place(meet 12.15pm outside South Holland Centre).

Military Wives Choirs: Peterborough Cathedral, ticketmaster.co.uk/militarywiveschoirs

Classical music concert: Emperor String Quartet and Sarah Beth Briggs, 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Snow White: until December 30, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

That 80s Christmas Rock Show: 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Cinderella: until December 31, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Jack and the Beanstalk: until December 31, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

SUNDAY

Christmas fayre: noon-6pm, Long Sutton town centre, Father Christmas 2pm in St Mary’s Church, Christmas lights switch on 4pm.

Christmas music cafe: with Holbeach Town Band performing festival music, meet the band, Holbeach Victoria Training Band and the band’s learner group, 3-5pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 07743 246448.

Christmas fair: 2-4pm, St John’s Care Home, Hawthorn Bank, Spalding, PE11 1JQ, 01775 710567.

Mark Spafford: concert, 2.30pm, Swineshead Village Hall.

MONDAY

Crafternoon: join Crafty Lady for the afternoon in aid of MIND, 1-2.30pm, Spalding Library.

TUESDAY

Grub Hub light lunches: noon-1.30pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Long Sutton.

Christmas tree festival: 10am-noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

WEDNESDAY

Acoustic Cafe Christmas special: Youth Takeover, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.