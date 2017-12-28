What’s on (December 28-January 3)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

THURSDAY

Pantomimes:

Aladdin: 2pm and 6pm and various times until December 31, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 4.30pm, 6.30pm, until December 30, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01775 680760.

Snow White: Various times until December 30, The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Sleeping Beauty: 2.30pm, 7pm, until January 7, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Aladdin: Various times until December 31, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 306071.

Cinderella: 2pm, until December 31, Princess Theatre, The Green, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Beauty and the Beast: 2pm, until January 1, various times, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, Stamford, 01780 766455.

Guided tour: 11am, Museum Broad Street, Spalding Gentlemen’s Society, Spalding.

NEW YEAR’S EVE (SUNDAY)

Live music and hot food: 6.30pm, food served 7pm, music from 8pm, tickets £10-15 each, Sutton St James Indoor Bowling Centre, 01945 440234.

Northern Soul Motown: free admission, 7.30pm onwards, Lincolnshire Poacher, Spalding.

New Year’s Bash: disco, 7.30pm onwards, tickets from Nicki’s Hair Care, adults £7.50, children £5, under twos free, Gedney Dyke Village Hall.

Live music: 8pm, Clayton, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

NEW YEAR’S DAY (MONDAY)

Spalding Ramblers: 10.30am walk from the Vista Hall, Spalding, 01775 767882.

WEDNESDAY

Spalding Folk Club: Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher live music, 8-11pm, lounge bar, South Holland Centre, Spalding, £6 pay at door, £5 members.

Beginners Line dance classes: led by Ann 9.30-10.30am, Spalding School of Dance, 07766 762624.

Spalding and District Stamp Club: Members Recent Acquisition meeting, 2pm, The Frasier Room, Surfleet, 01775 762661.