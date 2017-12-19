What’s on (December 21-27)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening over Christmas

THURSDAY

Aladdin: 2pm and 6pm and various times until December 31, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 4.30pm, 6.30pm, until December 30, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01775 680760.

Singaround Xmas Party: Spalding Folk Club, Welland Yacht Club, 8pm. Free, 01775 723026.

Make your own Christmas Wreath: 10.30am-noon, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01406 370242.

Christmas Tree Festival: until Saturday, St Mary’s Church, Weston, 11am-4pm. Mulled wine and mince pies at the weekend.

Sounds of Christmas: 2.30pm, Lutton Marsh Methodist Church.

Snow White: Various times, until December 30, The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Sleeping Beauty: 2.30pm, 7pm, until January 7. Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

A Christmas Carol: by Stamford Youth Theatre, 7pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Peter Pan: until Christmas Eve, The Undercroft, Serpentine Green Shopping Centre, Peterborough, www.lamphousetheatre.co.uk

Aladdin: various times until December 31, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 306071.

Cinderella: 2pm, until December 31, Princess Theatre, The Green, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Jack and The Beanstalk: 1.30pm, 6.30pm, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

FRIDAY

South Lincolnshire Strollers: Walk through Cawthorpe, 10.30am, 01529 497791.

Elf: The Musical, 7pm, by Stamford Youth Theatre, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford, 01780 763203.

Ballroom Music: The Big Band at Christmas: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, Stamford, 01780 763203.

Carol service: 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Whaplode.

SATURDAY

Mass: 6.30pm, Holy Trinity Church, Holbeach.

A Festive Festival: St Nicholas’ Chapel, King’s Lynn, 6.30pm.

Theatre of Widdershins: Three Billy Goats Gruff and other furry tales, 2.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

CHRISTMAS EVE (SUNDAY)

Live music: Pat Campbell, 8pm, Donington RBL, 01775 821112

Carol service: 3pm, Fleet Baptist Church, Fleet

Watch night service, with communion: 11.30pm, Fleet Baptist Church, Fleet

Christmas Eucharist: 9.15am, St Paul’s Church, Spalding.

Mass: 9.30am, Holy Trinity Church, Holbeach.

Holy Communion: 10.30am, St Margaret’s, Quadring.

Carol service: 10.30am, Gosberton Baptist Church, Gosberton.

Family celebration: 10.30am, Lighthouse Church, Spalding.

Christmas Eve Special: 10.30am, South Holland Community Church at Ayscoughfee School, Spalding.

Christingle: 10.30am, Spalding United Reformed Church, Spalding.

Morning worship with communion: 10.45am, St John’s, Spalding.

Mass: 11am, The Immaculate Conception and St Norbert, Spalding.

Quiet Christmas service: 2pm, St Mary & St Nicolas Church, Spalding.

Family celebration: 3pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Crib service: 4pm, St John’s Church, Spalding, and Midnight Mass at 11.30pm.

For more services visit Churches Together at www.CTSpaD.org.uk

CHRISTMAS DAY (MONDAY)

Holy communion: 9am, St Gilbert & St Hugh, Gosberton Clough.

Mass: 9.30am, Holy Trinity, Holbeach.

Holy Communion: 9.30am, St Matthew’s, Sutton Bridge.

Carol service: 10am, Gosberton Baptist Church.

Family service: 10am, Pinchbeck Baptist Church; bring along a present.

Christmas worship for all ages: 10am St John’s, Spalding.

Christmas morning service: 10am, St Laurence, Surfleet.

United benefice Christmas: 10am, St Mary’s, Whaplode.

Family communion: 10am, St Mary & St Nicolas, Spalding.

Christmas worship together: 10am, with Broad Street at St Thomas’s Road Methodist.

Christmas family communion: 10.30am, All Saints, Holbeach.

Toast the new-born King: with Bucks Fizz, 10.30am, Harvest Church, Spalding.

Holy communion: 10.30am, Holbeach Methodist Church.

Christmas Day Family Service: 10.30am, Spalding United Reformed Church.

All age service: 10.30am, St Bartholomew’s, West Pinchbeck.

Christmas service: 10am, St John’s Church, Spalding.

WEDNESDAY

Beauty and the Beast: 2pm, until January 1, various times, Stamford Corn Exchange Theatre, Stamford, 01780 766455.

Cellar Bar Poetry: Pint of Poetry, Live poetry evening, 8pm, Stamford Arts Centre, Free, 01780 763203.