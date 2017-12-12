What’s on (December 14-20)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days

THURSDAY

Aladdin: until December 31, various times, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs: 4.30pm, 6.30pm. Until December 30 (various times). Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, Spalding, 01775 680760.

Revue: with Act II Theatre Company, 7pm. Tomorrow and Saturday, 7pm and 9pm, 01775 764555.

AGM and Festive Flowery Gardening: Holbeach and District Horticultural Society, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213 or 01406 366410.

Cafe Language Club: English class, 7.15pm, Vista Hall, Spalding. 07535 503 780.

Tune session: Spalding Folk Club, Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street, Spalding, 8pm, free of charge, 01775 723026.

Festive Herbal Celebration: 7.30pm, Fenland Natural Health, Sutterton Village Hall. £3.

Make your own Christmas Wreath: Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 10.30 until noon. 01406 370242.

Snow White: until 30 December, various times) The Cresset Theatre, Peterborough. 01733 265705.

Sleeping Beauty: until January 7, various times, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Cinderella: until December 31, various times, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Jack and The Beanstalk: until December 31, various times, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

FRIDAY

Phyllis’ Prize Bingo: 6pm for 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall, Whaplode.

SATURDAY

Christmas Fayre: From 10am-4pm, Holbeach Community Centre, Fishpond Lane, free entry.

Rhythm and Blues at its Best: 12-5pm, Spalding Lifestyle Centre, Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, free entry. Proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Christmas Concert: Broad Street Methodist Church Spalding. At 7pm, tickets £6.

Christmas Tree Festival: 11am-4pm, St Mary’s Church, Weston, until December 23. With mulled wine (non-alcoholic) and mince pies today and tomorrow.

Live music: 8pm, Trudie, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Fundraiser medium night: 7pm, Gedney Victory Hall, Gedney. Tickets from 01406 351644.

Zoe Gilby Quartet: 7.30pm, Long Sutton Market House, Long Sutton, 01406 366767.

Festive flower decorations and door wreath: with Evolve Flowers, 10am-4pm, Unique Cottage Studios, Fulney Lane South, Spalding, 07767 091980.

Aladdin: and tomorrow, 1.30pm and 4pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, Stamford, 01780 766455.

Christmas Tree Festival: 10am-3pm, Spalding United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road, Spalding. Raffle, stalls and light refreshments.

Celebrating Christmas with flowers: 10am-4pm, The Deepings Methodist Church, Deeping St James.

Christmas concert: with the Ukulele Orchestra of Spalding, 7pm, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding. Tickets £6, available on the door.

SUNDAY

Peter Pan: 2pm and 6pm, Holbeach WI, tickets from South Holland Centre Box Office, 01775 764777.

Carol Service: 3pm, Holbeach Methodist Church. Church will be specially illuminated. All welcome.

Celebrating Christmas with flowers: 2-4pm, The Deepings Methodist Church, Deeping St James. Followed by a candlelit carol service.

Family Nativity Service: 10am, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Candlelight Carol Service: 6.30pm, St John’s Church, Spalding.

Table top sale: 10am-noon, Donington RBL, 01775 821112.

Christmas Magic concert: 7.30pm, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough. 0333 666 3366.

Festive Market: 9.30am-2.30pm, Market Place, Boston. Free afternoon screening of Elf in the Stump.

MONDAY

Aerial dance fitness: 5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

TUESDAY

Christmas Tree Festival: Broad Street Methodist Church, 10.00am-noon.

WEDNESDAY

Festive Treasure Trail: (until Jan 2), 10am-4pm, RSPB, Frampton Marsh, Frampton, 01205 724678