What’s on (April 5-11)

Explore the hidden parts of Ayscoughfee Hall in Spalding with guided tours on Thursday and Friday.
Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Film: Early Man, 2pm, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Explore Ayscoughfee Hall: guided tour through parts not usually open to visitors, 10.30am-4pm, booking required, 01775 764555, www.ayscoughfee.org

Wild things Easter egg hunt: until April 15, 9.30am-4pm daily, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Cilla: and the Shades of the 60s, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Alice in Wonderland: until Saturday, 7pm (2pm Saturday), New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, 01522 519999.

FRIDAY

Live music: Ray Fenwick (ex Spencer Davis group/Ian Gillan Band guitarist) and The Rest, doors 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, 07853 963201.

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, Lady Bird 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Drama workshop: for ages 7-14, led by ACT II, exploring local heritage site and live of our Victorian ancestors, 10am-12.30pm, Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, see website to book, www.holbeachcemeterychapels.org

Ceri Dupree: One Night, One Man, One Dozen Divas, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain, and tomorrow, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

The Best of Wham: 8pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

SATURDAY

The Commitment Brothers: 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Live music: Velvet Souls, doors 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, tickets 01775 769220.

Live music: Dodge Rogers, launching new album, 1pm, Spalding Lifestyle (Uptown Records), Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, PE12 3PB, 01775 722271.

Live music: Mike Fox, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Film: Peter Rabbit 11am, relaxed, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: museum open for visitors, guided walking tour of Spalding with local historian (weather permitting), 10am-4pm, book tour on visits@sgsoc.org

VAC daffodil fly-in: spotter day and public open day, tours, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, www.vintageaircraftclub.org.uk

Fenland Natural Health: spring tonics workshop, 10am-1pm, Sutterton Village Hall, book FenlandNH@mail.com

NGS open garden: Burghley House private south gardens, and tomorrow, 11am-4pm, Burghley House, Stamford, PE9 3JY, 01780 752451.

Russell Watson: 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

National garden railway show: Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, www.nationalgardenrailwayshow.org.uk

Bootleg Bee Gees: tribute, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Trio Isimsiz: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

SUNDAY

Live music: James Hickman and Dan Cassidy, folk roots duo, 7.30pm, Crowland Abbey, 03336 663 366.

Film: Peter Rabbit 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

NGS open garden: 10.30am-6pm, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne, PE10 0LZ, 01778 591205.

Wedding show: 11am-3pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Hunstanton, start 10.30am, Cliff Parade (B1161) roadside parking near lighthouse, 01406 373384.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Walk Right Back: Everly Brothers story, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Milling day: 11am-4pm, Cogglesford Watermill, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ, 01529 413671.

We Say Yeah: Cliff Richard story, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

MONDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, Lady Bird 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

TUESDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, I Tonya 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Rudi Jennings: book signing The Last Myon, 10am-2pm, Spalding Library.

Birds for kids: identifying birds for children, 11am and 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE12 1AY, booking essential, 01205 724678.

WEDNESDAY

Dogs Don’t Do Ballet: children’s theatre, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Photography sale: equipment, pictures, accessories, 7.30-9pm, Church Hall, Long Sutton, PE12 9JJ, 01406 366848.

Open arts exhibition: 2-6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Film: Peter Rabbit, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Verse: five-day festival of live events and workshops, various times, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203, www.stamfordartscentre.com

The Importance of Being Earnest: until Saturday, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

The Bachelors: 2.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.