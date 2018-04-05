What’s on (April 5-11)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Film: Early Man, 2pm, 7pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Explore Ayscoughfee Hall: guided tour through parts not usually open to visitors, 10.30am-4pm, booking required, 01775 764555, www.ayscoughfee.org

Wild things Easter egg hunt: until April 15, 9.30am-4pm daily, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Cilla: and the Shades of the 60s, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Alice in Wonderland: until Saturday, 7pm (2pm Saturday), New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, 01522 519999.

FRIDAY

Live music: Ray Fenwick (ex Spencer Davis group/Ian Gillan Band guitarist) and The Rest, doors 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, 07853 963201.

Explore Ayscoughfee Hall: guided tour through parts not usually open to visitors, 10.30am-4pm, booking required, 01775 764555, www.ayscoughfee.org

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, Lady Bird 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Drama workshop: for ages 7-14, led by ACT II, exploring local heritage site and live of our Victorian ancestors, 10am-12.30pm, Holbeach Cemetery Chapels, see website to book, www.holbeachcemeterychapels.org

Ceri Dupree: One Night, One Man, One Dozen Divas, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Horrible Histories: More Best of Barmy Britain, and tomorrow, 1.30pm, 4.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

The Best of Wham: 8pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

SATURDAY

The Commitment Brothers: 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Live music: Velvet Souls, doors 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, tickets 01775 769220.

Live music: Dodge Rogers, launching new album, 1pm, Spalding Lifestyle (Uptown Records), Spalding Road, Pinchbeck, PE12 3PB, 01775 722271.

Live music: Mike Fox, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Film: Peter Rabbit 11am, relaxed, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society: museum open for visitors, guided walking tour of Spalding with local historian (weather permitting), 10am-4pm, book tour on visits@sgsoc.org

VAC daffodil fly-in: spotter day and public open day, tours, Fenland Aero Club, Holbeach St Johns, PE12 8RQ, www.vintageaircraftclub.org.uk

Fenland Natural Health: spring tonics workshop, 10am-1pm, Sutterton Village Hall, book FenlandNH@mail.com

NGS open garden: Burghley House private south gardens, and tomorrow, 11am-4pm, Burghley House, Stamford, PE9 3JY, 01780 752451.

Russell Watson: 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

National garden railway show: Peterborough Arena, PE2 6HE, www.nationalgardenrailwayshow.org.uk

Bootleg Bee Gees: tribute, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Trio Isimsiz: 7.30pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

SUNDAY

Live music: James Hickman and Dan Cassidy, folk roots duo, 7.30pm, Crowland Abbey, 03336 663 366.

Film: Peter Rabbit 3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

NGS open garden: 10.30am-6pm, Grimsthorpe Castle, Bourne, PE10 0LZ, 01778 591205.

Wedding show: 11am-3pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Hunstanton, start 10.30am, Cliff Parade (B1161) roadside parking near lighthouse, 01406 373384.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL.

Walk Right Back: Everly Brothers story, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Milling day: 11am-4pm, Cogglesford Watermill, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ, 01529 413671.

We Say Yeah: Cliff Richard story, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

MONDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, Lady Bird 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

TUESDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, I Tonya 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Rudi Jennings: book signing The Last Myon, 10am-2pm, Spalding Library.

Birds for kids: identifying birds for children, 11am and 2pm, RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE12 1AY, booking essential, 01205 724678.

WEDNESDAY

Dogs Don’t Do Ballet: children’s theatre, 2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Photography sale: equipment, pictures, accessories, 7.30-9pm, Church Hall, Long Sutton, PE12 9JJ, 01406 366848.

Open arts exhibition: 2-6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Film: Peter Rabbit, 6pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Verse: five-day festival of live events and workshops, various times, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203, www.stamfordartscentre.com

The Importance of Being Earnest: until Saturday, 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

The Bachelors: 2.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.