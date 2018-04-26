What’s on (April 26 - May 2)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Theatre: Betty Blue Eyes, ACT II, until Saturday, 7.30pm, Saturday 2.30pm relaxed matinee, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

World Book Night: free copies giveaway of Genuine Fraud by E Lockhard (while stocks last), 3.30-6pm, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.

Fenland Natural Health: herbal solutions for allergies, 7.30pm, Sutterton Village Hall, email: FenlandNH@mail.com

Bingo: doors 7pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove.

Rhythm of the Night: Ian Waite/Oti Mabuse from Strictly Come Dancing, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: tribute, 8pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

FRIDAY

Coningsby Military Wives: 7.30pm, St Mary and Holy Rood Church, Donington, tickets 01775 820248.

Ceilidh: The Beltonas, Slapdash Dancers, 7.45pm, St Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck, 01775 723026.

Hot lunches: 11.30am-1.30pm, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Bingo: 7.45pm, doors 7pm, Spalding Services and Social Club, High Street, Spalding PE11 1TX, 01775 723955.

South Lincs Strollers: Lounds, 10.20am, part at crossroads Lounds off A1612 (Stamford road), 01529 497791.

Re Take That: Take That tribute, 8pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Shalamar: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Remembering Fred: Strictly Come Dancing’s Aljaz and Janette, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

SATURDAY

Flower festival: until May 7, 10.30am-5.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Sutterton, PE20 2JH, 01205 460590.

Flower festival: until May 7, St Laurence Church, Surfleet, 01775 680235.

Flower festival: until May 7, 10am-5pm, St Peter and St Paul’s Church, Gosberton, www.gosberton.org

Flower festival: until May 7, 10am-6pm, All Saints’ Church, Moulton, 01406 370657.

Flower festival: until May 7, St James Church, Moulton Chapel, 01406 380561.

Flower festival: until May 7, 10am-6pm, St Mary’s Church, Long Sutton, 07411 229926.

Flower festival: until May 6, St Mary and the Holy Rood Church, Donington, PE11 4UA, 01775 821515.

Mega bingo: doors 1pm, eyes down 2pm, WI Hall, Park Road, Holbeach, 01406 425947.

Quiz: 8.30pm, Elizabethan Centre, Whaplode Drove, PE12 0GB.

Coffee morning: 10am-noon, St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck.

Jasper Carrott: Stand Up and Rock!, 7.30pm, Peterborough Arena, East of England Showground, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.

Ultimate Commitments: and Blues Brothers Experience, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

A country night in Nashville: 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Richard Digance: 7.30pm, New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, 01522 519999.

SUNDAY

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk Creeton, 10.30am start from lay-by Little Creeton Rod, B1176, 01775 768359.

Bowling open day: from 2pm, Bicker Bowls Club bowling green.

Jon Boden and the Remnant Kings: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239

Acoustic evening with Martine McCutcheon: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

TUESDAY

Live music: The Settlers, 7pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck, www.thesettlers.co.uk

Spalding Arts and Crafts: Stan Hurr, portrait in pastels, 7.30pm, Pinchbeck Village Hall, Knight Street, PE11 3RB, www.saacs.org.uk

Bingo: doors 6.30pm, eyes down 7.30pm, Moulton Chapel Community Centre.

U3A Sutton Bridge: Martin Dickinson talk ‘The humble bean’, 2pm, Curlew Centre, Sutton Bridge, www.u3asites.org.uk/suttonbridge

WEDNESDAY

Flower festival: until May 7, art exhibition, church tower open, 10am-5pm, St Mary’s Church, Pinchbeck.

Flower festival: until May 7, 10am-5pm (Sunday 11.15am-5pm), St Bartholomew’s Church, West Pinchbeck, 01775 640271.

Flower Lovers’ Club: national demonstrator Catherine Gledhill presents ‘Spring in Spalding’, 7.15pm, Spalding Grammar School.

Spalding Folk Club: Alden, Patterson and Dashwood, 8pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 723026.

Stamp Club: Peter or Arthur, cancelled.