What’s on (April 19-25)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Film: Red Sparrow, 2pm, 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Spalding Folk Club: singaround, 8pm, Welland Yacht Club, Cradge Bank, Spalding, PE11 3AA, 01775 723026.

Cafe language club: English classes, 7.15pm, St Nicolas Hall, The Vista, Spalding, 07535 503780.

That’ll Be The Day: 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Mark Steel: Every Little Thing’s Gonna Be Alright, 8pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

FRIDAY

Jumble sale: 9am-noon, Long Sutton Baptist Church.

Live music: Pennyless, 7.30pm, Moulton Windmill, tickets from the mill.

Bingo: doors 6pm, eyes down 7pm, Whaplode Village Hall.

National Motorhome and Campervan Show: until Sunday, East of England Arena, Peterborough, PE2 6HE, 01733 363500.

Carpenters Gold: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Live music: Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman, 8pm, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 480846.

Through the decades: with Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Bon Jovi Experience: tribute, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

Rolling Stones Story: 7.30pm, New Theatre Royal, Lincoln, 01522 519999.

SATURDAY

Emerge Festival: celebrating William Shakespeare’s birth and death day with a multi-sensory festival experience, starting noon in Spalding’s Market Place, 1pm at Ayscoughfee Hall and Gardens, finishing with Shakesqueer, a drag and variety show at 6.30pm at South Holland Centre, Spalding. Book free tickets at www.southhollandcentre.co.uk

Live music: Kenny Rich, 8.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

Coriolan Overture: Beethoven, 7.30pm, St Mary’s Church, Frampton, PE20 1AD, www.bostonsinfonia.org.uk

National care homes open day: 11am-2pm, Capricorn Cottage, 88 Eastgate Road, Fleet Hargate, PE12 8ND.

Guided medicinal plant walk: Fenland Natural Health one mile herb walk, meet for 10am start, Ayscoughfee Hall front gate, Spalding, book via email FenlandNH@mail.com

Menopause The Musical: star cast, 4.30pm, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Little Mix Experience: 2pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

ShoWaddyWaddy: 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

Leg’s Hang On: Frankie Valli and Four Seasons story, 7.30pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

SUNDAY

John Mann: playing theatre organs, 2.30pm, Burtey Fen Collection, Pinchbeck, PE11 3SR, 01775 766081.

Spalding Ramblers: medium walk starting 10.30am, Thorpe Wood nature reserve car park, off A47, Peterborough, PE3 6NB, 01406 371492.

Live music: Jonny and Lynnette in concert, 2.30pm, Gedney Dyke Village Hall, book 01406 362782.

Bingo: 7.30pm, Long Sutton RBL, 01406 362076.

NCT nearly new sale: Spalding and district, baby/children’s clothes, boys, equipment, 10.30am-noon, Peter Paine Performance Centre, Rosebery Avenue, Boston, PE21 7QR, nctspaldingbostonanddistrict

Blake: 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

TUESDAY

Guide dogs group: meet the volunteers and some dogs, 10am-4pm, Spalding Library, 01522 782010.

Quiz: Spalding and District Stamp Club, 7.30pm, Fraiser Room, Gosberton Road, Surfleet, PE11 4AB, 01775 762661.

WEDNESDAY

Betty Blue Eyes: ACT II theatre, 7.30pm, until Saturday, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Fashion show: for Sue Ryder, 7.30pm, Baytree Garden Centre, Weston, 01775 710606.

Rhythm of the Night: audience with Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse (Strictly Come Dancing), 7.30pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Stacey Kent: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.