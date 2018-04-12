What’s on (April 12-18)

Have your say

Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, I Tonya 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Holbeach Horticultural Society: Growing in small spaces with Pauline Harper, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213, www.holbeachhorticultural.co.uk

Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding, 01775 723026.

Fashion show: by Baytree Boutique, 7.30pm, Donington Church Hall.

Easter egg hunt: until Sunday, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 3pm), RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Open arts exhibition: work by professional and amateur artists, 10am-7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Beauty and the Beast: Bobby Davro, 2pm, 6pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Verse: festival of live events and workshops, various times, until Sunday, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Rock for Heroes: celebrating the centenary of World War One, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

The Importance of being Earnest: until Saturday, 7.30pm (2pm Sat), Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

FRIDAY

Film: Tomb Raider 2pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Funhouse Comedy Club: 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

South Lincs Strollers: Dyke/Cawthorpe walk, meet 10.20am for 10.30am start at Wishing Well Inn, Dyke, 01529 497791.

Clairvoyant: Pat Brown, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

Open arts exhibition: work by professional and amateur artists, 10am-2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Race night: 8pm, Jolly Farmer, Moulton chapel, 01406 380042.

Henry Blofeld: 78 Retired, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

The Great Gambo: Paul Gambaccini, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

SATURDAY

Spring flower and gardening show: and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 724843.

Arts Mash-up: connect with arty people and learn about an exciting theatre show, 3-5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 07528 8101725.

Coffee and chat: 10am-noon, Donington Church Hall.

Quiz: 7pm, Pinchbeck Church Hall, tickets 01775 724487.

Coffee morning: 10-11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church.

Ceilidh: Rippingale Village Hall, 01778 440444.

Film: Tomb Raider 2pm, 7.30pm (3D), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco, 8.30pm, Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Moulton Revealed!2: 2-4pm, Moulton Community Centre, book 01406 373084.

Coffee morning: cupcakes and cookies, 10am-noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Spring fair: 10am-2pm, Spalding United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road.

The Dam Busters: restoration of classic film marking 75th anniversary of WWII mission and the official opening of IBCC, Lincoln International Bomber Command Centre, Canwick Hill, Lincoln, LN4 2RF, 01522 514755.

Iain Stirling: comedian, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Sleeping Beauty: 3pm, 7pm, and tomorrow 1pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

James Last: tribute orchestra, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstaton, 01485 532252.

SUNDAY

Barron Knights: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Bye Bye Baby: Frankie Valli celebration, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Nat Steele: 7.30pm, Peterborough Jazz Club, Broadway Suite, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough.

MONDAY

Film: Tomb Raider 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-4pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

TUESDAY

Film: Red Sparrow 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Robert Temple: hypnotist, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Maggie Bell/Dave Kelly: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

WEDNESDAY

Film: Red Sparrow 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.