What’s on (April 12-18)

Catch the new Tomb Raider movie starring Alicia Vikander, at the South Holland Centre in Spalding, from Friday (13) until Monday.
Your guide to what’s happening in and around South Holland in the coming days:

THURSDAY

Films: Peter Rabbit 2pm, I Tonya 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Holbeach Horticultural Society: Growing in small spaces with Pauline Harper, 7.30pm, William Stukeley Primary School, Holbeach, 07791 688213, www.holbeachhorticultural.co.uk

Spalding Folk Club: tune session, 8pm, Lincoln Arms, Spalding, 01775 723026.

Fashion show: by Baytree Boutique, 7.30pm, Donington Church Hall.

Easter egg hunt: until Sunday, 9.30am-4pm (last entry 3pm), RSPB Frampton Marsh, PE20 1AY, 01205 724678.

Open arts exhibition: work by professional and amateur artists, 10am-7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Beauty and the Beast: Bobby Davro, 2pm, 6pm, King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, 01553 764864.

Verse: festival of live events and workshops, various times, until Sunday, Stamford Arts Centre, 01780 763203.

Rock for Heroes: celebrating the centenary of World War One, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

The Importance of being Earnest: until Saturday, 7.30pm (2pm Sat), Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

FRIDAY

Film: Tomb Raider 2pm, 6.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Funhouse Comedy Club: 8.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

South Lincs Strollers: Dyke/Cawthorpe walk, meet 10.20am for 10.30am start at Wishing Well Inn, Dyke, 01529 497791.

Clairvoyant: Pat Brown, 7.30pm, Ivo Day Centre, Albion Street, Spalding, 01775 724514.

Open arts exhibition: work by professional and amateur artists, 10am-2pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Race night: 8pm, Jolly Farmer, Moulton chapel, 01406 380042.

Henry Blofeld: 78 Retired, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

The Great Gambo: Paul Gambaccini, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstanton, 01485 532252.

SATURDAY

Spring flower and gardening show: and tomorrow, 10am-4pm, Springfields Events Centre, Spalding, 01775 724843.

Arts Mash-up: connect with arty people and learn about an exciting theatre show, 3-5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 07528 8101725.

Coffee and chat: 10am-noon, Donington Church Hall.

Quiz: 7pm, Pinchbeck Church Hall, tickets 01775 724487.

Coffee morning: 10-11.30am, Bourne United Reformed Church.

Ceilidh: Rippingale Village Hall, 01778 440444.

Film: Tomb Raider 2pm, 7.30pm (3D), South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Pure Vinyl: retro disco, 8.30pm, Anchor Inn, Sutton Bridge.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-3pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Moulton Revealed!2: 2-4pm, Moulton Community Centre, book 01406 373084.

Coffee morning: cupcakes and cookies, 10am-noon, Broad Street Methodist Church, Spalding.

Spring fair: 10am-2pm, Spalding United Reformed Church, Pinchbeck Road.

The Dam Busters: restoration of classic film marking 75th anniversary of WWII mission and the official opening of IBCC, Lincoln International Bomber Command Centre, Canwick Hill, Lincoln, LN4 2RF, 01522 514755.

Iain Stirling: comedian, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Sleeping Beauty: 3pm, 7pm, and tomorrow 1pm, Embassy Theatre, Skegness, 01507 613100.

James Last: tribute orchestra, 7.30pm, Princess Theatre, Hunstaton, 01485 532252.

SUNDAY

Barron Knights: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

Bye Bye Baby: Frankie Valli celebration, 7.30pm, The Cresset, Peterborough, 01733 265705.

Nat Steele: 7.30pm, Peterborough Jazz Club, Broadway Suite, Broadway Theatre, Peterborough.

MONDAY

Film: Tomb Raider 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-4pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

TUESDAY

Film: Red Sparrow 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-5pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.

Robert Temple: hypnotist, 7.30pm, Stamford Corn Exchange, 01780 766455.

Maggie Bell/Dave Kelly: 7.30pm, Key Theatre, Peterborough, 01733 207239.

WEDNESDAY

Film: Red Sparrow 7.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding, 01775 764777.

Open arts exhibition: 10am-4.30pm, South Holland Centre, Spalding.