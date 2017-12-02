WEEKEND WEB: It’s game on for Christmas

Video game reviews by Gavin Miller

STAR WARS: BATTLEFRONT II (X1/PS4/PC)

It’s role reversal in this superbly-rendered sequel to Battlefront – with a campaign that is like a Star Wars movie in its own right.

But the addition this time round of a single player storyline comes slightly at the expense of multiplayer modes that are still trying to find their balance.

Fortunately this stunning-looking game plays so wonderfully to the source material that it provides a mouth-watering accompaniment to the forthcoming The Last Jedi – and bridges important gaps in the universe.

Rating: 3.5/5

ASSASSIN’S CREED: ORIGINS (PS4/X1/PC)

After a two-year hiatus the Assassin’s Creed franchise gets its mojo back within the Ancient Egypt backdrop – eradicating the memory of the underwhelming Syndicate.

This origin story of the Assassin’s Brotherhood is simply a breathtaking experience – perching on top of a pyramid has never been so satisfying – with so much mission variety to keep you truly engaged.

A few bugs rear their ugly head, but this is a glorious way to re-start the classic stealth-based series.

Rating: 4/5

WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS (X1/PS4/PC)

This sequel builds on the solid grounds laid by the original to provide a truly impressive follow-up that is one of the best first-person shooters of the year.

As hero BJ Blazkowicz you rally pockets of the resistance to try to overthrow a Nazi occupied America – usually by dispensing with enemies in an ultra violent fashion.

With a fantastically written script and oodles of personality – despite one or two level designs proving a tad annoying – this is a memorable experience.

Rating: 4/5

MIDDLE-EARTH: SHADOW OF WAR (PS4/X1/PC)

This ambitious follow-up had to provide something really ‘precious’ to better the award-winning original – and that it does with aplomb.

Shadowing the improvements made in Warner Bros’ fellow Batman Arkham series, the variety in single and multiplayer modes are truly impressive – despite spells of ‘samey-ness’ through the monumental campaign.

Never have conquering Sauron’s fortresses been so satisfying than with the honed Nemesis system that really ‘rings’ the impressive changes.

Rating: 4/5

LEGO MARVEL SUPER HEROES 2 (X1/PS4/NSW)

When you start to think they couldn’t possibly make another Lego iteration – they keep on evolving with a well-crafted storyline that can’t help but charm.

With a massive roster of Marvel super heroes and villains – despite the repetitiveness of some puzzling elements – it succeeds by sticking to a tried and tested formula.

Great fun being played solo or with friends, this is a perfect family friendly game – particularly with the likes of Star-Lord involved – for the Christmas stocking.

Rating: 3.5/5

FARMING SIMULATOR: NINTENDO SWITCH EDITION (NSW)

This dedicated Switch version of the established farming franchise is an impressive fit to the control mechanics of Nintendo’s console.

It obviously helps if you’re a farming fanatic or not, but it builds on the solid foundations already laid down – with a hugely detailed American environment loaded with rural activities.

And if this is your bag it’s well worth making the switch.

Rating: 3/5