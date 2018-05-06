WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

The Curious Heart of Ailsa Rae by Stephanie Butland (RRP £7.99). Available from Bookmark in The Crescent for £5.99 and an extra 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale May 3-9).

Ailsa Rae is learning how to live.

She’s only a few months past the heart transplant that - just in time - saved her life. Life should be a joyful adventure.

But . . . her relationship with her mother is at breaking point and she wants to find her father.

Have her friends left her behind? And she’s felt so helpless for so long that she’s let polls on her blog make her decisions for her.

She barely knows where to start on her own.

Then there’s Lennox. Her best friend and one time lover. He was sick too. He didn’t make it. And now she’s supposed to face all of this without him.

But her new heart is a bold heart. She just needs to learn to listen to it . . .