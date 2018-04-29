WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

This is Going to Hurt by Adam Kay (RRP £8.99), available from Bookmark in The Crescent with £2 off and a further 20% off with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale April 26-May 2).

Adam Kay was a junior doctor from 2004 until 2010, before a devastating experience on a ward caused him to reconsider his future.

He kept a diary throughout his training, and This Is Going to Hurt intersperses tales from the front line of the NHS with reflections on the current crisis.

The result is a first-hand account of life as a junior doctor in all its joy, pain, sacrifice and maddening bureaucracy, and a love letter to those who might at any moment be holding our lives in their hands.