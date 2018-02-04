WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

Swimming Lessons by Claire Fuller (RRP £8.99) is available at Bookmark in Spalding with £2 discount and a further 20% with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale February 1-7).

Ingrid Coleman writes letters to her husband, Gil, about the truth of their marriage, but instead of giving them to him, she hides them in books he has collected over time.

When Ingrid has written her last letter she disappears from a Dorset beach, leaving her house by the sea, Gil, and her two daughters, Flora and Nan.

Twelve years later, Gil thinks he sees her from a bookshop window, but he’s getting older and this unlikely sighting is chalked up to senility.

Flora, who has never believed her mother drowned, returns home to care for Gil and to try to finally discover what happened to Ingrid. But what Flora doesn’t realize is that the answers to her questions are hiding in the books that surround her.

Swimming lessons exposes this family of it’s truths on this passionate yet troublesome marriage.