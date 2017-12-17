WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

The Goodness of Dogs by India Knight (RRP £9.99). Available at Bookmark with £3 off and a further 20% discount with the voucher in this week’s Spalding Guardian (on sale December 14-20).

This book is a celebration of happy dogs and the happy people who own them.

At once a companion, a manual and a repository of useful information, The Goodness of Dogs also contains avid dog-lover India Knight’s reflections on the sheer brilliance of dogs and the life-enhancing delight of dog ownership.

If you have reached dog nirvana, you will recognize yourself.

If you haven’t yet - this book will help you.

With chapters ranging from how to choose a breed (and where to get it from), to the joy and chaos of puppies; to feeding and training your dog, to choosing a vet and even how to cope with illnesses and death, The Goodness of Dogs will take you through every facet of dog ownership.

Full of India Knight’s inimitable wit and advice.