WEEKEND WEB: Book of the Week with Bookmark, Spalding

A Very British Christmas by Rhodri Marsden. (RRP £9.99). Available at Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding, with a £2 discount and a further 20% off with the voucher in the Spalding Guardian (December 7-13).

That idiom is supposed to evoke an image of delight, happiness and nothing going wrong, but the British Christmas doesn’t always turn out that way.

Yes, sometimes all the gifts are perfect, everyone’s on great form and no one chokes on a mince pie.

But on other occasions you’ll fall through a glass cabinet or set your cardigan on fire.

A Very British Christmas pays tribute to all the peculiar ways we choose to celebrate; it tells stories of our propensity to behave badly, our uselessness under pressure and our unquenchable joie de vivre.

Join us as we salute cultural icons, dissect national customs and hear from people who’ve eaten all the turkey and lived to tell the tale.

Tidings of discomfort, tidings of joy.