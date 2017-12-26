Ways to see in the New Year

Have your say

For anyone looking for somewhere fun to party, there are plenty to choose from to celebrate the New Year.

The Indoor Bowling Centre at Sutton St James promises live music from Tennessee Stud, hot food and a licensed bar.

Guests are offered a jacket potato, fillings, two sausages and dessert, served at 7pm. Doors open at 6.30pm and music will be from 8pm.

Contact organisers to check ticket availability. Tickets, which cost £10 to £15, must be purchased from the Indoor Bowling Centre by Thursday (December 28).

Gedney Dyke Village Hall will be hosting a New Year’s Bash from 7.30pm onwards where there will be a disco, a whiskey coin game, a pool tournament, raffle and a Motown hour.

A small buffet will be available but guests can also bring their own drinks and nibbles.

Tickets are available from Nicki’s Hair Care in Gedney Dyke; adult tickets cost £7.50, children £5 and under twos go free.

The Lincolnshire Poacher in Spalding is presenting an evening of Northern Soul Motown on New Year’s Eve, as well as a charity raffle. Music will be provided by resident DJs Mick Cawley, Jobie and guests.

