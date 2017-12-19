Walk off the mince pies at Frampton Marsh RSPB

Have your say

Families can head out to RSPB Frampton Marsh over Christmas for some festive fun in the wildlife.

During the school holidays, the reserve, situated off the A16 near Boston and just 30 minutes drive from Spalding, has the ‘Twelve Birds of Christmas’ treasure trail.

It’s an ideal way to walk off the mince pies in the fresh air.

People can collect an entry sheet from the visitor centre before venturing out onto the reserve’s paths to find clues.

Once all the clues have been found and the puzzle solved, return to the visitor centre to claim a prize.

Chris Andrews, visitor experience manager for the reserve, said: “Get out into the fresh air this Christmas. A gentle walk, something to excite the kids and a prize at the end. What could be better?”

The reserve is free to visit and open every day from 9.30am until 4pm - only closed on Christmas Day.

The trail cost is £4 per adult and £2.75 per child, with the trail open between 10am and 3pm.

For more information on the reserve and its activities, call 01205 724678 or email lincolnshirewashreserves@rspb.org.uk.

