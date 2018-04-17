Vote for your community sports group

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn of Tulip Events Management

South Holland District Councillor Harry Drury said he felt honoured to be supporting the Pride of South Holland Awards once again.

And it’s one which he can associate with, the Community Sports Group category.

Community sports groups, usually run by volunteers are an essential part of local communities.

Not only do they provide the facility to enable people of all ages to partake in healthy, motivational and competitive activities, but just as importantly, bring people of all abilities, ages, race, background and ethnicity together.

People who would not usually come together form a team, a group with a joint sense of purpose and achievement as one body.

Harry said: “In today’s society, computers, iPads, mobile telephones and social media have all played a big part in the increase in child obesity and lack of physical exercise which has further implications on concentration and educational development.

“The unsung heroes who run community sports groups change this by enabling young people to increase their levels of exercise doing something which they enjoy. The older generation also benefit from these groups.

“In recent times, older people have become more secluded and lonely when friends or relatives pass, the modern world is always so busy and fast, older people lose contact and become lonely. They also become less healthy due to a reduction in physical activity which creates further loneliness and seclusion.

“Our community sports groups do not only benefit health but also benefit their members socially. Whether you are five years old or 50 years old, the social benefit of being part of a team is known to give people a sense of belonging and can, in fact, save lives for people who find it difficult to interact with others in their community.”

Harry chose this category as it is close to his heart. We are all looking forward to seeing this year’s nominations for the local Community Sports Groups and the fantastic people who run them. Please contact jan on 07779895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk for more information.