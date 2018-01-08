Tower of London’s macabre history will be subject of Spalding Gentlemen’s Society lecture

Spalding Gentlemen’s Society continues its Winter Lecture Programme this Friday.

Captain William Wells, former Ship’s Captain and Commercial Marine Pilot, will be talking about the Tower of London and Tower Bridge.

The lecture was originally commissioned by the London Tourist Board for cruise ship passengers visiting the Port of London.

The Tower of London was built by William the Conqueror and has a macabre history of torture, executions and the imprisonment of Queens and nobles over the centuries.

Now housing the Crown Jewels, it remains one of the most historically important buildings in London.

The nearby Tower Bridge was completed in 1894 and at that time was the largest and most sophisticated bascule bridge in the world.

Captain Wells will explore its history and construction and some of the ‘out of the ordinary’ events that have taken place there.

SGS Lectures are held at the Spalding Grammar School in Priory Road and start at 7.30pm. They are open to all and the entrance fee is just £2.50.

For more information about the Society, and other forthcoming lectures and events, visit sgsoc.org or find the Society on Facebook.