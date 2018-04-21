WEEKEND WEB: May is the month for live music

INSIDE THE CENTRE: Latest news from the South Holland Centre

There’s so much music at the Centre this May and it all kicks off with Spalding Folk Club’s guest concert courtesy of Americana/folk trio Alden, Patterson and Dashwood on Wednesday, May 2.

Through the Seasons musicians.

Folk Club concerts take place in the Centre’s cosy Lounge Bar with a friendly and intimate atmosphere. Just turn up and give it a try. Admission on the door £6.

If you are looking for a feel-good country/hillbilly boogie concert, then check out American band Woody Pines who play the main auditorium stage on Friday, May 4 at 8pm. This Nashville-based trio have wowed crowds on both sides of the Atlantic and the last time they toured the UK, reviewers unanimously declared them to be one of the most entertaining acts on the Americana circuit. Bob Harris loves them, so what else do we need to say? Tickets are £13.50, £12 concessions or £7.50 for under 26s.

The following week we aim to whisk you away to faraway shores with an evening of Cuban jazz and Latino rhythms courtesy of London-based quintet Heads South. Part of Lincolnshire Jazz Week, this concert on Wednesday, May 9 at 8pm will get you in the holiday mood and features musicians from the UK, Cuba and Venezuela – a line-up heralded as ‘perfection’ by The Observer’s man in the know, Dave Gelly. Tickets are £15, £14 concessions and £7.50 for under 26s.

At the end of the month we are delighted to be part of a rather special tour which celebrates the music of Morris and Folk dance. Will Pound’s Through the Seasons includes archive footage and photos, Morris dancers and live music to bring to life a year in the folk dance calendar. This musical experience in English culture, tradition and history features some of the best musicians on the folk scene including Benji Kirkpatrick (Bellowhead), Ross Grant and Will Pound and takes place on Wednesday, May 30 at 8pm. Tickets are £14, £13 concession and £7.50 for under 26s.

Alden Patterson and Dashwood.

Meanwhile, in between May’s live music gigs there are loads of opportunities for music lovers to get their fix, including: a screening of the Royal Opera House ballet Manon set to music by Massenet on Sunday, May 6; popular 70s, 80s and 90s music in SADOS’ production of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert from Tuesday, May 15; George and Ira Gershwin classics in the award-winning An American in Paris recorded live from the West End on Wednesday, May 23; and finally, Singalonga productions return to the Centre with their latest hosted film event Sing-a-long-a Beauty and the Beast during half term on Tuesday, May 29.