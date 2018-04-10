THEATRE REVIEW: Live theatre at its thrilling best through wonder of technology

An ageless political thriller that spawned immortal lines like “Beware the Ides of March” was brought thrillingly to life at South Holland Centre before Easter.
Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar was transformed into a murderous conspiracy for the present day by director Nicholas Hytner and a star-studded cast at the Bridge Theatre, London, as part of the National Theatre Live series.
With David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) and Ben Whishaw (Skyfall, Paddington) amongst the cast, the story of how Julius Caesar (David Calder, Rush) was assassinated by a gang of conspirators led by Brutus (Whishaw) and Cassius (Michelle Fairley, Game of Thrones) came vividly to life.
Credit to must go to the unjustly named supporting cast, including Adjoa Andoh (Doctor Who) who stole every scene she acted in as the hard-to-read Casca and Leila Farzad as caught-in-the middle Decius Brutus.
But this was Morrissey’s show from the moment he came on stage as a cheerleaders to lead the audience in a cover of Twisted Sister’s 1984 anthem of revolution, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”.
Shakespeare would have been proud of this unforgettable and unmissable epic.
Review by Winston Brown
Men at some time are masters of their fates - The fault, dear Brutus, is not in our stars but in ourselves that we are underlings.Cassius, Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare