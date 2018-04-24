The Settlers to perform in Pinchbeck

Have your say

Swinging Sixties folk group The Settlers will be entertaining music lovers at St Mary’s Church in Pinchbeck for a Flower Festival preview concert on Tuesday (May 1).

The band, which today is made up of original members Steve Somers and Patty Vetta, alongside later members Dave Smith and Tony Harris, are best known for their track ‘The Lightning Tree’ - made famous as the theme tune for TV’s ‘Folly Foot Farm’.

All four of the current band have local roots and will perform at 7pm at the church on Tuesday. Tickets are £10 on the door , including a complimentary glass of wine.

On Saturday, May 5, professional trumpeter John Barker plays at the church at 7pm.

Many other churches are starting their festivals in the coming days.

On Saturday, (April 28) festivals start at St Laurence Church in Surfleet; All Saints, Moulton; St James Church, Moulton Chapel; St Mary’s, Long Sutton; St Mary’s Sutterton and St Peter and St Paul’s, Gosberton.

And the band as they were in 1978. Photo supplied.

St Mary and the Holy Rood in Donington opens its festival tomorrow evening with a concert by the Coningsby Military Wives choir. Tickets £10 from 01775 820248.

