Sounds of the 60s in Spalding next month

Have your say

The Swinging 60s come to Spalding next month to help raise money for the Dog’s Trust.

Liverpool Cavern Club’s resident four piece band The Rockits are joined by female vocalists, The Ladybugs, to form super band ‘Simply 60s’.

They’ll be performing at Springfield’s Events Centre on February 10 from 7.30pm.

The show has been put together by Mark and Marlene Aspden, of Highfield Kennels in Pinchbeck.

Expect to hear music of the Beatles, Stones, Kinks and The Who as well as Martha Reeves, Dusty Springfield, the Ronettes and much more.

Tickets are £15 and are available from Highfield Kennels on 01775 761313 or the South Holland Centre Box Office on 01775 764777.

CONCERT PREVIEW: Singer Chloe carries message that is all too real but reassuring

ALBUM REVIEW: Sound of the Rockies returns with more standard fare