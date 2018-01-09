Soulful sounds for football club

Have your say

Popular band the Soft Tone Needles are back in town on Saturday, January 27, for a fundraiser in aid of Spalding United Football Club.

The energetic soul band promise a show full of energy, boasting ‘stompers, groovers, movers and shakers’ at Springfields Events and Conference Centre.

The band previously played at the club’s fundraiser last February and went down a storm.

Doors open at 7pm for 7.30pm, and the event will also feature music by DJs Spalding Soul Sound and a fully licensed bar.

Tickets are priced at £15 each and already selling well.

They can be booked either directly via PayPal (using the secretary@spaldingunited.net payee account name) or from the Tulip Social Club.

You can also purchase tickets via club secretary Louise Maplethorpe on 07590 928907 or via email at: secretary@spaldingunited.net

