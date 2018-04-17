Shake your tail feather at first Hot Rock ‘n’ Roll Boogie Weekender in May

Get your dancing shoes on for an exciting extravaganza of 50’s rock ‘n’ roll at the first Hot Rock ‘n’ Boogie weekender in Spalding.

Held at Springfields Events and Conference Centre on Saturday May 12, and Sunday 13, the weekender is packed with ‘50s rock n roll bands, and aims to transport people back in time with vintage hair styling, a vintage market, vintage cars and fairground rides and much more.

It has been organised by Boston Jive. Instructor Claire Seabrook said: “We are nervous and excited in equal measure but really wanted to bring this type of event back into the local area.

“We run monthly events at both the South Holland Centre and Boston Conservative club with live rock ‘n’ roll bands and our resident DJ, Mr Big Feet, mainly for all the people that we teach to jive dance each week, as Boston Jive (over 200 people) but everyone is welcome and it’s always a great, friendly atmosphere!

“So, what was the next step we could take? Create a whole weekend full of music and dancing. We love teaching people to jive, our youngest at classes being 13 and the oldest in their mid 80s!

“It really is something for everyone and is such a social way to keep fit and make lots of new friends.

“This isn’t just our job, along with our retro clothing shop, Vera Rose House of Vintage in Spalding, it’s our life and we just love the 40s and 50s eras.”

Passes are available for the event at £25 for the day for adults or £44 for the whole weekend. Under 12s go free and there are reductions on the pass prices for ages 12-18.