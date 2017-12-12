Rocker Ray returns to Pinchbeck

Veteran rock star Ray Fenwick is back at Uptown Vinyl Records in Pinchbeck for a charity concert this Saturday (December 16).

The former member of the Spencer Davis Group, and Ian Gillan Band, will be playing between noon and 5pm.

Entry is free and Ray and his band will play 24 songs to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support for sponsorship of £10 minimum per song.

Alan Barnsdale runs Uptown Vinyl Records at Spalding Lifestyle Centre next to the Johnson Hospital.

He said: “My brother (Michael Barnsdale) died of cancer and Macmillan were so supportive. I think everybody knows somebody who has been affected by cancer.”

Athlete Michael was just 56 years old when he died and was well-known on the local sporting scene, as a member of Nene Valley Harriers, Fenland Clarion Cycling Club and Spalding Triathlon Club. He was a regular competitor in the British age group teams at both world and European duathlon championships, where he often made the top ten.

