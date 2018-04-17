Return of the classic car show in Tydd St Mary

Next month is the sixth Classic Vehicle Rally and Family Day in Tydd St Mary.

Held on Sunday, May 20, on the playing field in Rectory Road behind the Five Bells pub, it starts at 9am.

There is free entry for classic cars, steam engines, kit cars, hot rods, motorcycles, scooters and bicycles - in fact, if it can get there on wheels it will be very welcome.

Organisers say that there is no need to book or fill in an entry form - just turn up on the day.

Admission to visitors includes free parking and costs £5 for a family ticket, £2 for adults or £1 for children.

Proceeds raised will go towards the Tydd St Mary Playing Field Fund, plus other selected charities.

There will also be sideshows, stalls and games, children’s rides and amusements, a raffle, general refreshments and a barbecue.

Last year’s event saw people travel all the way from Doncaster and Norwich to view the range of vehicles and enjoy the activities.

Among the 300 cars on display were models from all over the world, and these were a mixture of vintage classics, such as a Ford Anglia, and modern sports cars like an Aston Martin DB9.

As well as cars, the vehicles on show included a 1922 road roller and steam engine and Second World War motorbikes.