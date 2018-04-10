Recognising our unsung heroes

A weekly column by Jan Whitbourn, of Tulip Events Management

It is great to have Hughes electrical store back on board with the Pride of South Holland Awards again this year.

Graham Boor from Hughes said: “Hughes is delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to sponsor the ‘Charity Worker’ category once again.

“People in this category very often go unrecognised, but remain dedicated and passionate in helping others.”

Graham also said they are the very backbone and unsung heroes of many charitable organisations.

“These people do not look for any reward or formal acknowledgment, they are just happy to make a difference to those less fortunate. As a family run, local business, we feel it’s important to recognise those that work hard in our local community and who make it a better place to live.”

Hughes feel they are still relatively new to Spalding, this being their fifth year, and the fourth sponsoring this category.

Their heritage goes back almost 100 years and they are committed to providing great customer service.

Do you know someone who you feel has helped others, or worked hard for their charity?

Call into the store in Sheep Market where they have some nomination forms to fill in, or call me on 07779 895388 or email jan@tulip-events.co.uk.