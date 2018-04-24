Raising the roof to classic Vivaldi in Spalding

Have your say

The South Holland Singers will perform Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ as part of their spring concert on Saturday, May 12.

Their programme starts at 7.30pm at Spalding’s St John the Baptist Church in Hawthorn Bank.

It will also include Handel’s ‘Coronation Anthem’ and ‘Zadok the Priest’, Mozart’s ‘Ave Verum’ and extracts of ‘Credo Mass, as well as pieces by Thomas Tallis and William Byrd.

The concert will be the first under the direction of the choir’s new conductor Geoff Ellerby.

Last year, the singers celebrated their 70th birthday with a rousing performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah at St Mary and St Nicolas Church in Spalding.

Tickets for the concert on May 12 are £10 in advance (£12 on the door), available from Bookmark in The Crescent, Spalding, Flower Basket in Holbeach or from choir members on 01775 760757. Entry is free for students.

