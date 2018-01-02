Racing stars set to appear at Motorbike Show at Springfields

Have your say

This month get revved up for special guests Gary and William Dunlop at the 32nd Motorbike Show at Springfields in Spalding.

The pair, sons of road racing legends Joey and Robert Dunlop, are following in their fathers’ footsteps and dominating the road racing scene.

Gary Dunlop.

They will be at the show both days on January 20 and 21 at the Events and Conference Centre giving live interviews and signing autographs.

There will also be a mix of new and classic bikes and a large display from many clubs including Norton Owners and Royal Enfields.

Ex race bikes always feature prominently at the event, plus historic bikes.

Also this year, for the first time, organisers will welcome Neil and Viv Ward with their Barry Sheene Display. The display features race bikes, clothing, photos and video footage of the great man himself.

Gates open from 10am and admission is £7 for adults, £3 for children (5-15), and free for under 5’s.

People can register for a £1 discount on entry by visiting www.springfieldsevents.co.uk/bikeshow and downloading a discount voucher.

