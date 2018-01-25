Open afternoon at Spalding theatre company

Act II Theatre Company is throwing open the doors of its Clay Lake studios this Saturday (January 27) to the general public and prospective students and their families.

Between 2-4pm there will be an opportunity to meet with staff and students, learn about the way the company operates, discover its thirteen year history and learn about new and exciting plans for the future.

There will also be the opportunity for families of current members to receive an insight into the workings of the company and how their child is progressing in the performing arts.

Plus, an opportunity to view the studio itself with a view for potential hirers.

Classes are available for children and young people at Act II from age 4 to adult, in a variety of styles and methods.

The open afternoon takes place at Act II Theatre Company, Unit 1, Welland Business Park, Clay Lake, Spalding, Lincs, PE12 6BL.

