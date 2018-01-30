Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

A fortnightly guide to the area’s folk scene:

Miranda Sykes gave a house concert at the Welland Yacht Club in January. Originally from this area Miranda has now made her home in Devon and made the trip back to her local area to start her 2018 solo tour.

We have seen her on the big stage (including the Royal Albert Hall) as part of Show of Hands, in the folk festival marquees with Firebrand or Kirsty McGee, in arts centre concerts fronting her own band - or with the Bill Jones Band.

And in a folk club setting with Rex Preston or Robb Johnson - all of which bear testimony to her excellent musical credentials. However, on this night it was great to see and hear her in her own right and up close and personal.

She entertained us with numbers spanning the years of the various collaborations with the above artists and also including songs written by her mum Penny and dad John and by local (Woodhall Spa) duo Ian and Michelle Wright accompanying herself on guitar, double bass and ukulele. A most enjoyable evening.

○ Looking ahead to the forthcoming fortnight’s folk events we start on Thursday (February 1) with a Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman in concert at Morton village hall, High Street, Morton, Bourne. They are twice previous winners of the Best Duo category at the BBC Folk Awards and former members of folk band Equation . Contact 01778 570370 for details.

○ Also on Thursday there is the 600 Whiskies Unplugged acoustic singaround and music session upstairs at the Stable Bar, the George, Leadenham (8.15pm). Call 07835 711709.

○ Richard Digance is in concert at the Key Theatre, Embankment Road, Peterborough on Friday, February 2, (7.30pm). Box Office telephone number 01733 207239.

○ Collyweston Folk Club is on Monday 5, at the Collyweston Slater, Main Road, Collyweston, Stamford (8pm). Contact Bob Bakewell on 0116 2593395 for details.

○ On Tuesday 6, the Masons Folk and Acoustic Club holds its singaround and music session at the Mason’s Arms, South Street, Bourne. Call Dean on 01778 570115 for information.

○ Spalding Folk Club’s guests at the Lounge Bar in the South Holland Centre on Wednesday 7, are Kit Hawes and Aaron Catlow.

They also perform as members of the band Sheelanagig where they play guitar and fiddle. As a duo they provide a mixture of song and music with European and American influences. Expect a great evening’s entertainment (8pm). Contact 01406 381339 for further details.

○ The South Holland Centre has had a series of well-attended and enthusiastically-received bluegrass bands from the States over the last few years and on Thursday 8, the return of Colorado band the Railsplitters will prove to be no exception (8pm). Box Office telephone number 01775 764777.

○ The Acoustic Strawbs appear at Stamford Arts Centre on Friday 9, (8pm). Box Office telephone number 01780 763203.

○ On Sunday, February 11, Haconby Unplugged holds its singaround session at the Hare and Hounds, West Road, Haconby, Bourne (8pm). Contact 01778 425422 for information.

○ Finally on Monday, 12, Boston Folk Club’s guest at the Eagle, West Street, Boston is Fake Thackray (John Watterson) (8pm).