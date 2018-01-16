Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

A fortnightly look at the area’s folk scene

On Wednesday, January 3, the audience at Spalding Folk Club was delighted by the long-awaited return of local duo Bill Whaley and Dave Fletcher.

Despite having a cold Dave was in terrific voice and, with Bill’s masterly accompaniment on various concertinas and vocal harmonies, we were entertained to a set-list of old favourite songs.

The warm response from the audience was underlined by the hearty chorus singing – we all knew every song so well, didn’t we!

Further locally-raised talent can be heard at the Welland Yacht Club this Saturday, January 20, in the form of a House Concert by Miranda Sykes.

Miranda will be starting her 2018 solo tour running nationally from January through to April. The concert starts at 8pm and there will be a bar available. Mulled wine or apple juice and interval snacks will be provided.

○ Looking ahead to other folk events in the area, Thursday, January 18, is Spalding Folk Club’s Singaround at the Welland Yacht Club, off Cradge bank, Spalding.

Entry is free and all are welcome to come along and sing, play, read, poetry, dance etc. – or just enjoy the fun (8pm). Contact (on this occasion) 01406 381339 for details.

○ On Sunday 21, Rick and Annette Huddleston host an open mic singaround at the Old Ship Inn, 22 High Street, Pointon, Sleaford. Call 07827 953252 for information (2-5pm).

○ The Last Thursday Acoustic Music Club has the John Ward Trio as its guests on Thursday, 25, at Arts Coritani, Granary Lane, off High Street, Swineshead (8pm till late). There are also floor singers.

○ Also on the 25, Martin Simpson is in concert at the Barn, Main Street, Baston (8pm). These concerts usually sell out well in advance but it is always worth contacting Alan or Maggie Wood on 01778 560497.

○ Lawrence’s acoustic singaround and music session is another event on the 25 at the Red Lion, King Street, West Deeping (7.30pm) Call 01733 253347 for information.

○ The fourth event on this night is at the John Clare Cottage Café, Woodgate, Helpston, Peterborough where Rev. Dave Maylor hosts the Acoustic Café 6.30 for 7.00pm start. Ring 01733 25333 for further details.

○ Sunday 28: good news for those who used to attend the 4th Sunday Song and Music Session at the Castle Inn, Castle Bytham - the pub is reopening. Normally starting at 7.30pm on this occasion the start is 8pm.

○ Finally on Wednesday 31, the Youth Takeover Group is holding an Acoustic Café in the lounge Bar at the South Holland centre. Aimed at aspiring musicians and singers in the under-25 age group you are welcome to come along and join in or just enjoy listening to the talented young performers.