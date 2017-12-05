Nowt so queer with Martin Browne of Spalding Folk Club

A fortnightly look at the area’s folk scene

Members of Spalding Folk Club were out performing as part of their outreach programme last Friday night at St Mary the Virgin Church in Frampton.

Penny Sykes, Angela King and Paul Dickinson, Phil Biggs, Elizabeth Padgett and Martin Browne and the Beltonas ceilidh band entertained the audience with individual performances and then combined to finish off the evening with a selection of folk carols and a medley of popular Christmas songs.

It was bitterly cold but the warm response from the enthusiastic audience made it a most enjoyable night.

○ Folk music over the coming fortnight begins on Thursday, December 7, with Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies in concert at Ropsley Village Hall, 4 Braceby Road, Ropsley, Grantham. Call 01476 585739 for details (7.30pm).

Also at the Stable Bar, the George Hotel, Leadenham, is the 600 Whiskies Unplugged music and song session (8.15pm).

○ On Friday 8, there is a No Frills Ceilidh at St. Mary’s Church Hall, Rose Lane, Pinchbeck. The Beltonas with caller Sue Gray will provide the music and there will be a display of Appalachian clog dancing with Slapdash. Bring your own alcoholic or soft drinks. Tea and coffee are included in the ticket price and home-made cakes will be on sale. Doors open 7pm for 7.45pm start.

Also the Lincolnshire Poachers are in concert at the John Clare Cottage, Woodgate, Helpston (7.30pm). Call 01733 253330 for details.

○ Sunday 10, there is an afternoon song and music acoustic session at the White Hart, Sibsey (2pm) and in the evening at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby, Bourne there is the Haconby Unplugged singaround session (8pm).

○ Boston Folk Club holds its Christmas Party at the Eagle, West Street, Boston on Monday 11 (8pm).

○ On Wednesday 13 Acoustic Café holds its free early evening live music session for young musicians at the South Holland Centre Bar (6 to 7.30pm).

○ Thursday 14 is Spalding Folk Club’s Music Session at the Lincoln Arms, Bridge Street, Spalding. Free entry so come along and enjoy the “craic”.

○ Rick and Annette Huddlestone run an open mic singaround at the Old Ship Inn, High Street, Pointon, Sleaford on Sunday 17 (2-pm). Contact 07827 953252 for details.

○ The Haconby Hare Tune session takes place on Monday at the Hare and Hounds, Haconby, Bourne on Monday 18, hosted by Pete Shaw and friends. (8pm).

○ Finally squeeze-box supremo John Kirkpatrick brings his Christmas show Carolling and Crumpets to the Key Theatre Studio, Embankment Road, Peterborough on Wednesday 20 December. He “peels away the commercial gloss of modern Christmas” and looks at the mid-winter festival’s origins through old, traditional and Pagan-inspired music with a somewhat light-hearted view (8pm). Box Office 01733 207239.

