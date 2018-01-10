CONCERT PREVIEW: Singer Chloe carries message that is all too real but reassuring

A singer-songwriter who went from being a runaway teenager to going on tour with Lulu, Anastacia and Marti Pellow (Wet Wet Wet) is coming to Spalding next month.

Chloe Reynolds will be performing at Spalding Baptist Church, as part of her “I Am Brave” tour, on Friday, February 23, at 7.30pm.

Taking its name from Chloe’s second and latest album, the tour will give people a chance to see if comparisons of the Gloucester-based singer with Canadian folk legend Joni Mitchell and American rhythm and blues pianist Alicia Keys are accurate.

Originally from Surrey, Chloe inherited her piano skills from her grandmother but taught herself how to find her way across the keyboard.

However, it was a trip to the cinema to see Sister Act 2 which featured the early 20th century hymn “His Eye Is On The Sparrow” sung by American actresses Tanya Blount and Lauryn Hill (of The Fugees) that really captured Chloe’s imagination.

Two albums later, “Broken Beautiful” and “I Am Brave”, Chloe has caught the attention of both Christian and more mainstream audiences, with Lulu herself having described Chloe as having the “voice of an angel”.

The concert has been jointly organised by South Holland Community Church and Spalding Baptist Church whose youth worker Debbie Clarke said: “We are delighted to be able to host this incredibly talented singer-songwriter who has forged a strong musical reputation since her debut EP (extended play) was launched five years ago.

“Chloe’s music has a real depth and her style appeals to people of all ages, earning comparisons with Joni Mitchell and Alicia Keys.

“This is an opportunity to hear a talented musician perform her songs and share her story in an intimate setting and we have deliberately kept ticket prices as low as possible in order for as many people as possible to be able to enjoy this event.”

Tickets priced £5 for adults and £3 for under-16s are available by calling 07827 345671 or visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/chloe-reynolds-i-am-brave-tour-2018-tickets-40855319360?aff=ents24