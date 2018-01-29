CONCERT PREVIEW: Beware of ‘A Sting in the Tale’ at The Lighthouse Church

A volunteer hospital chaplain and cathedral minister who nearly died of leukaemia ten years ago is to tell his story in Spalding next month.

The Reverend Ian Smale, known to generations of youngsters as Ishmael, is following great thriller writers like Edgar Allan Poe and Agatha Christie with his own “A Sting in the Tale” tour.

With experiences from nearly 50 years of entertaining and educating audiences with his all-age, family-friendly songs, Ishmael will be at The Lighthouse Church, Haverfield Road, on Tuesday, February 13, at 7pm.

Ishmael said: “This will be one of the most entertaining, yet thought-provoking, evenings ever when you can come and sing-a-long to fun stories and parables, as well as hear me talk about family and farming, breaking the law and discovering grace.

“I’ll also be including punk and glories, facing chemotherapy and finding a cathedral, plus a whole lot more.

“Probably best summed up as ‘an evening with Ish’, it promises to be a humorous adult entertainment evening with a bit of bite for the believer, gentle reflection for the non-believer and plenty of laughter and raucous singing for everyone!

“It is guaranteed to be a unique, very different and uplifting night out that promises to bring a smile back to the church.”

Now a deacon at Chichester Cathedral, West Sussex, Ishmael is perhaps best known for writing the song ‘Father God I Wonder which he has promised to include in his set for the concert aimed at adults and young people, rather than children.

Having written and recorded over 400 songs, released around 40 albums of his and other writers’ songs, five music DVDs, 11 books and three booklets, Ishmael’s world was turned upside down when he was diagnosed with acute promyelocytic leukaemia (cancer of the white blood cells) in April 2008.

But after three years of chemthorapy and specialist medical treatment, Ishmael is now well into remission, allowing him to visit his old hospital ward and day clinic as a chaplain.

Tickets priced £5 will be available on the night.

