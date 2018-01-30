ALBUM REVIEW: Young voices from county make a case to be heard

Have your say

Original Voices, Lincolnshire One Venues, Self-released, Out Now

Original Voices is a compilation album released by Lincolnshire One Venues (LOV), a network of arts venues in the county that includes Spalding’s South Holland Centre.

Readers familiar with the Acoustic Cafe series of gigs at South Holland Centre will hear a variety of singer-songwriters to present their self-composed material on Original Voices.

The album itself falls into three main styles, conventional guitar pop from Lincoln-based quartet The Hilos and the haunting vocals of Spalding guitarist Lucinda Flynn, Alice Kat of Boston and Weston Hills musician Connor Nickols.

Then there are more folks/root contributions from Luke Todd (Scunthorpe), Bob Renton and Joe Hoten (Stamford).

Finally, there is the Simple Minds/U2 influenced Future Theory (Lincoln) and promising Louth band Hooks featuring singer Ellie Stocks who sounds a lot like Spalding guitarist-singer-songwriter Meg McPartlin.

ORIGINAL VOICES: George Barnett (left), music coordinator for Lincolnshire One Venues, with brother Freddie are quirky music duo Alfie Jack. Photo supplied.

Long Sutton poet Callum Brazzo rounds the album off with “Secondary School Strife” to illustrate just what a sound investment LOV has made into young talent.

LOV music coordinator George Barnett, one half of Weston duo Alfie Jack, said: “LOV put in a funding bid to Arts Council England, part of which was to create an album featuring young people from Lincolnshire.

“I sourced the artists who I thought would be good for the album and then we employed four young people who learned how to record music and use LOV’s equipment to make the album.

“The fact that Original Voices features material from young people who haven’t had much experience in producing music before and we hope it’ll give them a platform to build and also give them confidence to make their music available to download.

Review and interview by Winston Brown