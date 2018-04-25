ALBUM REVIEW: Safe sound of Americana is made by new voice of USA

RISE, Molly Tuttle, Compass Records, Out Now

California bluegrass prodigy Molly Tuttle has taken on board the advice of her father, Jack, and avoided the temptation of “reinventing the wheel”.

That is a reasonable conclusion to draw based on her debut EP “Rise” after more than a decade of touring the USA with her family.

Fans of Americana music in Spalding who have seen The Railsplitters, Front Country, Hillfolk Noir and The Stray Birds at South Holland Centre in recent years have nothing to fear from Molly Tuttle.

Six of the seven tracks on “Rise” are archetypal bluegrass, ranging from the toe-tapping songs “Good Enough, Save This Heart” and the almost novelty-sounding “Friend and a Friend”.

It would be a strange Americana album indeed that missed out an instrumental number and Molly obliges with “Super Moon” which features her on acoustic guitar, Nathaniel Smith on cello and Canadian flute player Anh Phung.

But the “bluegrass police”, a phrase first introduced to this reviewer by Lauren Stovall of The Railsplitters during her band’s visit to Spalding two years ago, may be less kind about the EP’s final track “Walden”.

Far more experimental and innovative than the other songs, “Walden” is perhaps a portent of things to come from Molly Tuttle, a welcome addition to the Americana canon.

Review by Winston Brown