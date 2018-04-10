ALBUM REVIEW: Quintet makes music to span international boundaries

Have your say

Around the World to the Sound of Music

Gitarrissima

Self-released, Out Now

Two months ago, five guitarists from four different countries charmed an audience at Spalding’s South Holland Centre with a guitar classical recital.

Gitarrisima, based in the Austrian city of Vienna, played works from their debut album “Around the World to the Sound of Music” which features compositions by Bizet, Johann Strauss II, Shostakovich and Elgar.

The sheer breath of material played expertly by Bulgarian octave guitarist Olga Dimitrova, Austrian bass guitarist Emily Smejkal and concert guitarists Antonina Ovchinnikova (Russia), Ayako Kaisho (Japan) and Hungarian Reka Mihalovics-Zottmann is what makes the album stand out most.

From Bizet’s world-famous Carmen Suite and the Tahiti Trot by Shostakovich, to the less well-known ballet “Gayaneh” by Armenian/Georgian composer Aram Khachaturian and “Rhapsody Japan” by Shingo Fujii, all of them played with the kind of acoustic freedom only the city of Mozart’s birth can cultivate.

Classical music on guitar never sounded so good.

I have heard Gitarrissima three times and have been very impressed by how these five ladies can produce such variety of tone, even with the ability to sound like something approaching a full orchestra David Jones, chairman of South Holland Concerts

You can order the album, priced £15.69, by visiting http://www.gitarrissima.com/en/about-us/item/73-order-cd-form

Review by Winston Brown

